Gigi Hadid Just Hard-Launched a Short, Chic New Hairdo

Model Gigi Hadid just debuted a chic new look.
On Friday, Hadid posted a video to her personal Instagram account of her hairstylist, Chris McMillan, cutting inches off of her hair. In the intentionally grainy clip, the model then poses in front of a bathroom mirror to show off her chic new bob.
“Dinner & a chop ✂️,” Hadid wrote in the caption, tagging both her stylist McMillan and videographer Alana O’Herlihy.
McMillan also shared his own set of photos on Instagram, once again highlighting Hadid and her new haircut.
“New cut for @gigihadid by me,” McMillan captioned the post, which featured two photos of Hadid posing outside near a tree.
“Loved collaborating with Gigi on this new cut," he continued. "Can't wait to se the journey of styles the hairdressers working with this cut will do."
A photo posted by gigihadid on
In another post, Hadid shared a series of photos showing off her new bob, including one photo of her wearing jeans, a black camisole and an off-the-shoulder white sweater as she looks towards the sun and smiles.
"Sunshine & my new ‘do!" Hadid captioned the post. "Shooting spring @guestinresidence with loves of mine."
In another photo, the model is seen wearing a stomach-showing yellow top and shell necklace as she poses in front of a palm tree with her arms stretched out.
"This hair," singer Camila Cabello wrote in the comment section.
"Loooove," Kylie Jenner commented, along with a heart eyes emoji, while her sister Kendall Jenner wrote: "Cutie pie."
"Obsessed," Hailey Bieber wrote.
A photo posted by gigihadid on
Recently, Hadid has been romantically linked to 2024 Academy Awards nominee Bradley Cooper, after the pair were spotted in early October, 2023, grabbing dinner in New York City.
The alleged couple seemed to confirm their relationship in January, 2024, when they were seen holding hands while walking the stress of London.
The pair also seemed to enjoy a date night after the 81st Golden Globes, leaving many fans hoping the pair will debut their relationship on the 2024 Oscars red carpet.
Cooper is nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay for his work behind the camera and his role as American composer Leonard Bernstein in the film Maestro.
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
