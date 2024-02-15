Jennifer Garner Posted a ‘Valentine’s Day’ Movie Scene She Shared With Taylor Swift to Remind the Pop Star That She “Is Hilarious”

Jennifer Garner is reminding Taylor Swift—and the rest of us—that the most powerful pop star on the planet is also "hilarious."



In celebration of the most romantic day of the year, the 13 Going on 30 star posted a scene of the 2020 film Valentine's Day she shared with Swift on her Instagram account.



The clip shows Garner's character texting in an elevator. The elevator doors open to show Swift, holding a white Valentine's Day-themed teddy bear as large as she is.



Swift and Garner share some small talk before Swift says: “So my boyfriend texted me this morning, and he was like, ‘Look outside your door.'" Garner then points to the bear and says: "Oh.”



"Happy Anniversary to this sweet movie, Valentine’s Day. We miss you, Garry," Garner captioned the post. "(If @taylorswift is looking for something to keep busy, I’d like to remind her that she’s hilarious.)"

A post shared by Jennifer Garner A photo posted by jennifer.garner on

The awkward scene between Garner and Swift—who in the scene is sporting her iconic "13" on her hand—continued with Swift detailing the moment she looked outside her door only to realize "my boyfriend’s nowhere to be found, but there’s this giant white bear… on the ground."

"Yeah isn’t that the sweetest thing ever?” Swift asks Garner.



“Ever and ever," Garner's character responds.

After a brief conversation about whether or not Garner lives in the building because Swift's character sees her "in the lobby all the time," the pair say goodbye.

“Alright, I’m gonna go to school now. I’m gonna take my bear with me," Swift says. "Well, I hope you get a lot of Valentine’s today."

Taylor Swift sighting on May 7, 2009 in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2010 ensemble movie was one of Swift's first appearances in a film or on television, and featured her highly publicized relationship with Twilight actor Taylor Lautner, her boyfriend at the time.



The film's director, Garry Marshall, said that Swift and Lautner were added to the Valentine's Day cast last minute, and were "willing to try anything while shooting the flick."

"When they got there, there was nothing really written," Marshall told MTV at the time. "They weren't in the original script, so we did a whole thing with them and worked with them. They did a good job. They're both brave, they'll try anything."



Is there anything Taylor Swift can't do?