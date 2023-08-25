Sofia Vergara Looks Chic in White Boilersuit Amid Joe Manganiello Divorce Proceedings

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Sofia Vergara looked chic as she stopped to get photographed while arriving at an America's Got Talent taping on Aug. 23 in Pasadena, California. The Modern Family actress is currently in the middle of getting a divorce from her soon-to-be ex-husband, Joe Manganiello. Vergara and Manganiello are divorcing after seven years of marriage.
“We have made the difficult decision to divorce," they announced in a joint statement. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”
Page Six previously reported that “Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”
The Magic Mike star officially filed for divorce two days after they announced their split. People obtained documents that cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce and listed the date of separation as July 2. The docs also included that the exes had a prenup.
However, People, obtained separate court documents that show Vergara requested in her filing that the court uphold the prenup. She also asked the court to confirm that certain assets should remain legally hers, like jewelry, artwork, and "other personal effects." She is also claiming that her earnings from before and during their marriage are her assets as well.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Paulina is the Weekend Editor at Cosmopolitan.com. When she isn’t covering celeb and pop culture news, she can be found listening to Taylor Swift, watching a teen drama (One Tree Hill is her favorite), or perfecting her skincare routine.
-
Meghan Markle Is Reportedly in Talks With "Big Name Directors and Producers" for Acting Comeback
"Meghan really wants to sink her teeth into a dramatic film role," says an insider.
By Paulina Jayne Isaac
-
Flat Shoes We'll Be Living In This Fall
The relaxed, wear-anywhere silhouette is perfect for autumn.
By Lauren Eggertsen
-
Madewell's Pre-Fall Sale Is Here to Supply Your Fall Capsule Wardrobe
12 pieces I'm wearing all season long.
By Brooke Knappenberger