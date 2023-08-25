Sofia Vergara Looks Chic in White Boilersuit Amid Joe Manganiello Divorce Proceedings

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sofia Vergara looked chic as she stopped to get photographed while arriving at an America's Got Talent taping on Aug. 23 in Pasadena, California. The Modern Family actress is currently in the middle of getting a divorce from her soon-to-be ex-husband, Joe Manganiello. Vergara and Manganiello are divorcing after seven years of marriage.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce," they announced in a joint statement. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Page Six previously reported that “Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

The Magic Mike star officially filed for divorce two days after they announced their split. People obtained documents that cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce and listed the date of separation as July 2. The docs also included that the exes had a prenup.

However, People, obtained separate court documents that show Vergara requested in her filing that the court uphold the prenup. She also asked the court to confirm that certain assets should remain legally hers, like jewelry, artwork, and "other personal effects." She is also claiming that her earnings from before and during their marriage are her assets as well.