Taylor Swift Jokes About That Kanye West VMAs Moment While On Her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift isn't afraid to poke fun during the international leg of her Eras Tour in Mexico City! The singer was preparing to perform "Champagne Problems" during the Evermore "era" of the concert when fans in attendance interrupted Swift and began chanting her name. The artist used the moment to reference Kanye West's onstage interruption at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.
"It's the best way to be interrupted, by the way, just people chanting your name," she said into the mic. "It's really the only way to be interrupted… and I would know."
“It’s really the only way to be interrupted. I would know..” - Taylor during Champagne Problems after the crowd chanted Taylor’s name tonight, Mexico City Night 4! ✨😭 #TSTheErasTour vía @thinktswift pic.twitter.com/GBPatsiNp9August 28, 2023
Fans will remember when West interrupted Swift while she was giving her acceptance speech for Best Video by a Female Artist for her hit song "You Belong with Me." He proceeded to take the mic from her before saying, "I'mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!"
The incident became the cause of the longtime feud between Swift and West. Swift has written multiple songs about the rapper, starting with a song about forgiveness, titled "Innocent." But, that forgiveness was short-lived once West and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, recorded Swift on the phone without her permission. Swift later penned, "This Is Why You Can't Have Nice Things," which is rumored to be about the exes.
