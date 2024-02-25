Taylor Swift Says She Feels Like She's Experiencing a “Hallucination” During Sydney “Eras Tour” Show

Taylor Swift is having the time of her life in Australia as she continues her ongoing "Eras Tour," and her fans—including boyfriend Travis Kelce—certainly have something to do with it.



On Sunday, Feb. 25, Swift took the stage at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia for the third time, thanking her fans or their incredible reception that seemed to take the pop star aback.



“This feels like a, like a hallucination I’m having," Swift said on stage in a moment recorded on video and posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“This is honestly … you guys … I don't know if I've known this level, that you're on,” Swift continued. “I might be in uncharted territory here. I’m very happy about it. I’m just stunned. Thank you so much!”

Taylor Swift performs at Accor Stadium on February 23, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift's heartfelt comments came just days after her new beau, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, flew to Sydney to show his support for Swift as she continues the Australian leg of her history-making "Eras Tour."



Prior to his Super Bowl 58 win, a source close to the couple told Us Weekly that Kelce was planning on joining Swift on tour overseas.



"After the Super Bowl, Travis will be joining Taylor on her tour and traveling with her,” the source told the publication at the time. “They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together.”



Upon arriving Down Under, Kelce and Swift enjoyed a private, after-hours tour of the Sydney Zoo, according to video footage obtained by Australia’s Channel 9 News . Kelce was also seen enjoying the show alongside Rita Ora, wearing Swift's iconic friendship bracelets and dancing along to her songs as Swift pointed in his direction and changed the lyrics to her song "Karma."

Kelce has since returned to the states and was recently spotted partying in Las Vegas, Nevada alongside his teammate, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.



The NFL duo enjoyed at evening at a club at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel. The three-time Super Bowl champ was seen dancing and singing along to a remixed version of Swift's hit song "Love Story."



Following the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl 58 win over the San Francisco 49ers, Kelce talked to the press about the couple's monumental week that included a NFL Championship and Swift winning at the 2024 Grammy Awards.



"Man, it's on top of the world right now, baby," Kelce told reporters at the time. "It's a good feeling."



It looks like both Swift and Kelce have no intention of coming down from cloud nine anytime soon.