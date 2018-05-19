In Sweet Moment, Prince Charles Walked Meghan Markle Down the Aisle

Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, and walked down the aisle wearing a gorgeous Givenchy gown that showed off her shoulders accompanied by her new father-in-law, Prince Charles.

Prince Charles chose to wear a dapper suit, and was visibly emotional while walking his new daughter-in-law towards Harry.

To compare, here is the moment Kate Middleton walked down the aisle with her father:

Royal watchers have been speculating who would walk Meghan down the aisle for weeks now. Originally, Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, was supposed to do the honor. However, following revelations that he staged paparazzi photos of himself preparing for his daughter's wedding, he told TMZ he decided not to attend the wedding "because he doesn't want to embarrass the royal family or his daughter."

Thomas also revealed that he had a heart attack six days prior, and would have to go into surgery. He then changed his mind about not attending the wedding, but didn't know if he could fly to the U.K. in time. On Thursday, Meghan confirmed her father would not be attending the wedding. On Friday, Kensington Palace revealed Prince Charles would do the honor:

"Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St. George's Chapel on her Wedding Day. The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way."

Despite Thomas' unfortunate health conditions, Meghan still looked joyful having Prince Charles walk her down the aisle in his place.

