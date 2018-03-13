Today's Top Stories
Rose Leslie Kicked Kit Harington Out of the House for Reading 'GOT' Scripts in Front of Her

Reasonable, tbh.

Getty Images

Kit Harington is in the midst of wrapping up Game of Thrones (NOOOoooOOOoooOOOo), and apparently won't stop reading scripts for the final season in front of Rose Leslie, who would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that she never asked to be part of, since she was killed off the show.

Leslie showed up on Late Night with Seth Meyers to complain about Kit being a living, breathing Spoiler Alert, and revealed that she essentially kicks him out of the house when he's reading scripts.

"The new episodes for the final season were coming through onto his iPad, and I can read his facial expressions, I don't want to know anything that's going on, like, within his eyes or anything like that," Rose said. "So I send him packing. I kind of boot him out so he can go to the coffee shop. If he stiffens, I'm like, ugh someone's dead."

Watch the interview below–in which Rose also talks about the time Kit pranked her by putting a severed head in the fridge.

