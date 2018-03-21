Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Posts Jaw-Dropping Picture from Lingerie Photo Shoot

Khloé Kardashian is preparing to give birth very soon, and she's documenting the entire process. Unlike sister Kylie Jenner, who managed to keep her pregnancy mostly a secret, Khloé has shared constant baby updates on social media since revealing she's expecting, including behind-the-scenes photos of her gorgeous bump. And now, Khloe has stripped down to pose in some extremely skimpy, lacy, black underwear.

In the stunning shot, Khloé poses in lingerie for fashion photographer Sasha Samsonova—and everything about the photo is gorgeous:

📸 @sashasamsonova A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 21, 2018 at 6:01am PDT

This isn't the first time that Khloé has disrobed to showcase her baby bump. In a recent campaign for Good American's Good Mama maternity jeans, Khloé posed topless, demonstrating just how great the new denim range is when you're getting further and further into your pregnancy.

Speaking to People, Khloé discussed her aim to make maternity clothing sexy. She said, "Until this point, no maternity denim options spoke to me—most of what's out there lack the stylish, fun details that I want to wear, or simply isn't flattering." As her latest lingerie photo demonstrates, Khloé is finding pregnancy a sensual time, and wants to enjoy every second she has left before she gives birth.

Khloé officially revealed that she was pregnant in December 2017, teasing her due date when she posted a photo in January along with the caption, "Officially 6 months."

Khloé has been seeing boyfriend Tristan Thompson since August 2016, when they were first spotted together in Beverly Hills.

