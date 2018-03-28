Tyga Responds to Rumors That He's Kylie Jenner's Baby Daddy

Tyga is speaking out again on those rumors that he's Stormi Webster's dad.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kylie Jenner and Tyga dated on-and-off from sometime in 2014, until April 2017, the same month that Jenner allegedly began dating Travis Scott. Despite not being spotted together since their final break-up, speculation that Tyga might be Stormi's father has persisted.

But now, Tyga has tweeted about the drama, and he is not here for the rumors. He says:

"I’ve never said anything about someone else’s child or family insinuating my involvement; and will never do so. Please, Stop spreading false stories and attacking people’s families. I have nothing to do with any of that. People should be able to live in peace."



I’ve never said anything about someone else’s child or family insinuating my involvement; and will never do so.



Please, Stop spreading false stories and attacking people’s families.



I have nothing to do with any of that.

People should be able to live in peace. — T-Raww (@Tyga) March 26, 2018

Basically, Tyga has put to rest the idea that he has anything to do with baby Stormi, and it sounds like he's more than ready for any rumors about the topic to stop.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Tyga previously spoke out about his ex on the show Everyday Struggle, which you can watch on YouTube. The host asked him, "Did Kylie fuck you up like that man?" Tyga simply replied, "Nah man, you just get older, you feel me?"

The rapper even elaborated on whether or not he still speaks to Jenner now that she's welcomed her first child. He said, "It was a relationship that was in front of the world. And that was it. She has her new life, I have my new life. And that's it."

Tyga is most definitely moving on.