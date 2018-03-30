Selena Gomez's Mom Comments on Justin Bieber Relationship Rumors

Everyone's wondering if the news that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber broke up is true—and if so, if it's permanent. One person who doesn't know the answer to that (besides, you know, all of us): Selena's mom, Mandy Teefey.

E! caught up with the producer at the Alliance for Children's Rights 26th Annual Dinner this week and asked her what exactly is going on with her daughter and Justin Bieber, the guy that's been in and out of her love life for years.

"You would know before I did," Teefey told E!. "We don't talk about it."

The interviewer tried to follow up with Teefey, but she just shrugged. Eek.

Teefey and Gomez reportedly had a falling out when the 25-year-old singer got back together with Bieber. TMZ even reportedback in December that Selena's mom"got so worked up when she found out how serious things are between Selena and Justin Bieber, she had to be taken to a hospital."

Sources told TMZ at the time that the mother and daughter had a "heated convo" after Selena revealed that she and Bieber were in couples therapy. Realizing how serious the relationship was getting, Selena's mom grew very upset.



In January, Teefey admitted to Gossip Cop that she was "not happy" about her daughter's reconciliation with Bieber, but said, "Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy."

