True Thompson Already Has Her Own Instagram with 150,000 Followers and Counting

Last week, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their first child, a daughter named True Thompson. True's birth came amidst a flurry of reports that Tristan had cheated on Khloé repeatedly, throughout her pregnancy.

Neither Khloé nor Tristan have publicly commented on the cheating scandal, but reports from sources close to Khloé claim she's more or less forgiven him and is focused on moving forward as a family. "Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now," a family source told PEOPLE.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Khloé shared her daughter's name with the world in a moving Instagram post showing a picture of a room decked out in pink balloons, streamers, and flowers.



"Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!" she captioned the photo.

Debuting your kid's name on Instagram and welcoming them to the world with a touching tribute caption? That's pretty much par for course, especially if you happen to be a famous human with thousands or millions of fans waiting to learn about the newest addition to your family.

True, however, has something most Instagram babies don't: her own account. Khloé and Tristan have already secured their daughter's place on social media and her handle is downright enviable. She is just @true. What magic did Khloé have to conjure to get that IG name?