Khloé Kardashian Copied Kim and Kylie in a Major Way When Naming True Thompson

Fans were perplexed when Khloé Kardashian announced that she had named her daughter True Thompson. The confusion stemmed both from the irony of Khloé naming her child "True" in the wake of allegations that her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, had been anything but during her pregnancy and the choice to give her daughter the last name of a man who may have repeatedly cheated on her.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

But, fans' confusion doesn't change the fact that Khloé chose the name she chose and she even secured True a very epic Instagram handle (she is literally @true—mic drop).

"Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!" Khloé wrote in an Instagram post announcing True's name to the world.

Kris Jenner took to Instagram to point out that "True" is actually a family name, which might help explain why Khloé chose it.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!! FUN FACT... my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton....my Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton...so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug#familytradition #family @true"



While it might be unclear to fans why Khloé chose "True" and "Thompson" for her baby's name, there is no guesswork involved when it comes to Khloé's decision on her first child's middle name. Khloé did not actually give True a middle name, a move right out of the Kim Kardashian (and, later, Kylie Jenner) mothering playbook.

TMZ obtained a copy of baby True's birth certificate, which confirms that she, like cousins North, Saint, Chicago, and Stormi, does not have a middle name. She's in good company.