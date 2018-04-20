Today's Top Stories
1
Is This Prince Harry on Meghan Markle's Instagram?
2
The Most Iconic Movie Quotes Through the Years
3
The Find: Chic Timekeepers
4
Lots of Straight Co-Eds Have Same-Sex Hookups
5
Christian Siriano's New Store Is a Design Heaven

Khloé Kardashian Copied Kim and Kylie in a Major Way When Naming True Thompson

Getty Images

Fans were perplexed when Khloé Kardashian announced that she had named her daughter True Thompson. The confusion stemmed both from the irony of Khloé naming her child "True" in the wake of allegations that her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, had been anything but during her pregnancy and the choice to give her daughter the last name of a man who may have repeatedly cheated on her.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

But, fans' confusion doesn't change the fact that Khloé chose the name she chose and she even secured True a very epic Instagram handle (she is literally @true—mic drop).

"Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!" Khloé wrote in an Instagram post announcing True's name to the world.

Kris Jenner took to Instagram to point out that "True" is actually a family name, which might help explain why Khloé chose it.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!! FUN FACT... my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton....my Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton...so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug#familytradition #family @true"

While it might be unclear to fans why Khloé chose "True" and "Thompson" for her baby's name, there is no guesswork involved when it comes to Khloé's decision on her first child's middle name. Khloé did not actually give True a middle name, a move right out of the Kim Kardashian (and, later, Kylie Jenner) mothering playbook.

TMZ obtained a copy of baby True's birth certificate, which confirms that she, like cousins North, Saint, Chicago, and Stormi, does not have a middle name. She's in good company.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Is This Prince Harry on Meghan Markle's Instagram?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Your Royals Obsession Could Be Bad for Your Health
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meghan Markle Wore a Perfect LBD to a Royal Event
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Recreated First Date
Cardi B Shows Ellen Exactly How She Got Pregnant
Meghan Markle's Brother Says She's a 'Phony'
Lea Michele Performed a Classic 'Glee' Song
Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her Wedding Ring
Jenna Dewan Just Removed Tatum From Her Insta Name
Kylie Jenner Shared Adorable Video of Stormi