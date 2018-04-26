John Legend Texted Kanye West About Those MAGA Tweets — And Kanye Posted Screenshots

Kanye West has been back on Twitter for 11 days and, already, he's at the center of a tweet-fueled controversy. On Wednesday, the rapper sent out a flurry of tweets supporting Donald Trump and showing off his signed MAGA merch.

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

"You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy," West wrote in one particularly controversial tweet. "He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought."

Trump, for his part, called the tweet "very cool."

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

A lot of people disagreed, however. Reports quickly surfaced that Justin Bieber, BTS, The Weeknd, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, and Kendrick Lamar had all unfollowed West on Twitter following his remarks.

At least one friend and fellow musician decided to reach out to West directly about the tweets: John Legend. Legend personally texted West a plea to reconsider how his words and actions impact the world—which West proceeded to screenshot and share with the world. So much for a private chat.

"Hey it's JL," Legend wrote. "I hope you'll reconsider aligning yourself with Trump. You're way too powerful and influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for. As you know, what you say really means something to your fans. They are loyal to you and respect your opinion. So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump's policies cause, especially to people of color. Don't let this be part of your legacy. You're the greatest performer of our generation."

Wow, right? It's a moving and honest message from a friend to a friend. Before taking a screenshot and tweeting, West replied, "I love you John and I appreciate your thoughts. You bringing up my fans or my legacy is a tactic based on fear used to manipulate free thought."

So, that could have gone better, right? But Legend kept trying.

"Think freely," he wrote back. "Think with empathy and context too. Your words and actions have consequences. Much love."

And, realizing at this point that West was tweeting his texts, Legend hilariously added, "And since you're posting texts, let me add that I have a new single out haha."

Even Kanye had to admit that reply was pretty amazing.

Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, had her own hilarious response to the exchange, tweeting at West's wife and her friend, Kim Kardashian, to check in on their next double date plans.

@KimKardashian are we still doing dinner Friday or no lol — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2018

Earlier today, Teigen had a less light-hearted response to the drama surrounding West's tweets.

Everyone keeps asking me to comment on shit. Comment on psycho Tami Lasagna, whom I refuse to give the joy to, say something about RHOA, speak up about kanye. When it comes to people we know, we DO speak up. To THEM. not on Twitter. And sometimes, I guess it makes it to Twitter. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2018

"Everyone keeps asking me to comment on shit," she wrote. "Comment on psycho Tami Lasagna, whom I refuse to give the joy to, say something about RHOA, speak up about kanye. When it comes to people we know, we DO speak up. To THEM. not on Twitter. And sometimes, I guess it makes it to Twitter."

