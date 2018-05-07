It's Met Gala day! Which means everyone who's anyone is in New York City to attend one of the biggest annual fundraising (and fashion) events of the year...well, everyone except Beyoncé. Queen Bey is skipping the Met Gala this year for a much-needed vacation, a source told Entertainment Weekly.

“Jay-Z surprised her with a trip because he felt she needed to relax before her tour," the source said. ICYMI: Beyoncé and her hubby are going on tour (AGAIN!), which they've titled, "On the Run II." Where they're off to is anybody's guess—perhaps back to the Grand Canyon or Italy?

Of course, Beyoncé was trying to do it all, and reportedly already had a a custom designed gown by DUNDAS in the works, which was sure to be fire. Remember when she showed up late to the 2015 Met Gala in her now-iconic sheer gown and stole the show?

It makes sense that Bey needs a little break. She performed two huge sets both weekends at Coachella Beychella in April (including an unforgettable and impressive mid-set nail change), making history by being the first black woman to headline the festival.

Enjoy your R&R, Beyoncé, but we sure will miss you tonight!