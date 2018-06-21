Today's Top Stories
1
Why It's Harmful To Tune Out the Border Crisis
ABC's 'The Proposal' - Season One
2
'The Proposal' Is Just a Dystopian 'The Bachelor'
3
If You're Prone to Acne, This Is Why
4
Reese Witherspoon Created a Dress for 'BLL' Fans
5
10 Rainbow Products to Shop for Pride Month

Princess Charlotte Is Already "Obsessed" With Pink and Loves Fashion

Her dad said he'll "never" be able to separate her from her new bag.

Getty Images

In today's royal family news, the Duke of Cambridge just hinted to a group of Liverpool craftspeople that Princess Charlotte loves fashion. Prince William, who is celebrating his 36th birthday today, received a ridiculously sweet gift from Liverpool's Leather Satchel Company during his visit to the International Business Festival—three monogramed bags for George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The little princess' bag (which can be seen here) was made with pink leather (the three-year-old's favorite color)—and it immediately caught Prince William's eye. "Charlotte will be obsessed with that—I'll never be able to get it off her," the Duke of Cambridge said to the designers, Keith and Gail Hanshaw.

Getty Images

The Hanshaws—who appropriately named the bags the Mini-Windsors—said the leather was picked specifically for each of the royal children. "George’s bag is in his school [colors]. Charlotte’s mad about pink, he [the Duke] said it’s her [favorite color]. And Louis’s bag is a classic London tan," Keith explained.

It really doesn't come as much of a surprise that Charlotte is into fashion—the three-year-old has already become a mini style icon (did you see her little blue dress at Trooping the Colour?! Or, my personal favorite, her red mary janes?!). Here's hoping Prince William continues to give us little quips about her personality—I, for one, am dying to know more about this fashion-obsessed tyke.

Related Story
Princess Charlotte Tripped at Trooping the Colour
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Behold: 30 Iconic Photos of Prince William
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
RACING-GBR-ASCOT Why Meghan Markle Was Not Wearing Her Name Pin
Meghan and Kate's First Royal Ascot Looks Compared
The Best and Craziest Hats at The Royal Ascot
Meghan Markle's Royal Ascot Outfit Is Gorgeous
See Harry and Meghan at the Royal Ascot 2018
Meghan Markle Just Rewore Her Wedding Day Shoes
The Queen's Cousin to Have First Gay Royal Wedding
Meghan Markle Wears Oscar de la Renta Dress for Princess Diana's Niece's Wedding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Family Wedding