Today's Top Stories
1
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, July 20 Edition
2
Halsey Is Letting Life Happen
3
The Best Buys from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
Hannah Gadsby
4
Hannah Gadsby's 'Nanette' Is Breathtaking
5
Okay, What Do Antioxidants Do for Your Skin?

Justin Bieber's Mom Removed Him from Her Twitter Bio and Liked a Tweet Shading Quick Engagements

Getty Images

Justin Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette, might need a sweater considering all the shade she's standing in. The singer's mom grabbed fans' attention today when she edited her Twitter bio to remove the reference to Justin.

Here's a screenshot of Pattie's Twitter bio from January of this year, before the edit, courtesy of Archive.org:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Archive.org

Pattie's old bio read: "Yes, Justin Bieber is my son. I have many other great qualities besides being his mom haha! No really. #LoveWins #LOVEARMY."

Here's a screenshot of her Twitter bio as it stands today:

Twitter
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Pattie's updated bio cut all references to Bieber and motherhood. Now, it simply reads, "#LoveWins #LOVEARMY," because hashtags (and deleted references to your child) are worth a thousand words?

As if the deleted reference to Justin, timed conveniently to Justin's quick and surprising engagement to Hailey Baldwin, weren't enough, fans also noticed that Pattie liked a tweet from former Bachelor star Sean Lowe that laid major shade to rushed engagements.

"Before proposing to a woman they’ve only known for a few weeks, I think the final guys on The Bachelorette should come help me scrub my kid’s diarrhea out of my living room rug just to make sure they’re serious about the whole 'I want a family with you' thing," Lowe tweeted.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Fans are DISTRESSED by this development.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Some fans are convinced that this is proof that Justin's mom disapproves of his engagement.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Others are like, "People update their Twitter bios. It's a thing that happens. Chill and stop reading into it."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Shonda Rhimes Announces Eight Netflix Shows
47 Celebrity Tattoos and Exactly What They Mean
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
How Royal Family Will Deal With Meghan's Family
Movies and TV Shows with Female Masturbation
Taylor Swift Is In The Movie Version of 'Cats'
Is this Ariana and Pete's Secret Wedding Date?
Kate and Wills Are Reportedly in Mustique
Meghan Markle Is Planning a Solo Trip Back Home
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, July 20 Edition
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Didn't Break Up