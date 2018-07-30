Big Foot Holding Woman
Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero Are Engaged, According to This Super Sweet Instagram Post

The Summer of Celebrity Engagements continues.

Want proof that The Summer of Celebrity Engagements is most definitely a thing? Gina Rodriguez appears to be engaged to her boyfriend of two years, Joe LoCicero. The actress took to Instagram today—her 34th birthday!—to flash a glitzy diamond ring alongside a ~cryptic~ caption. US Weekly confirmed the news via an unnamed source

"They thought I was a Surrealist, but I wasn't," Rodriguez quoted Frida Kahlo. "I never painted dreams. I painted my own reality."

Rodriguez and LoCicero met in 2016 when he guest-starred on her show, Jane the Virgin. Although the actress has yet to confirm the news, her Instagram is currently flooded with fans freaking the heck out. "IS THAT AN ENGAGEMENT RING????? GINA!!" one user commented.

Rodriguez also took to Instagram stories to share a sweet shot of her and LoCicero—the ring perfectly on display, mind you.

The news comes shortly after Nick Jonas reportedly popped the question to Priyanka Chopra (which, coincidentally, is said to have gone down on Chopra's birthday). In case you haven't noticed, this summer has been hit by a slew of celebrity engagements, including Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, and, of course, Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande.

WHO WILL BE NEXT? No one is safe!

