Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Reportedly Visited Meghan Markle to Tell Her They're Engaged

The dinner party of everyone's dreams.

Remember that summer when everybody wanted to be a part of the Taylor Swift squad? Sure, the "Bad Blood" video was great and yes, the July 4 parties were cute—but in 2018 the only celebrity friendship that matters is Meghan Markle and Priyanka Chopra. The actress and ex-actress have been close for some time, and earlier this week it was reported that Meghan was over the moon to hear about her friend becoming newly engaged to Nick Jonas. But, rather than finding out over Facebook like most 30-something friendships have to do, it’s thought that Priyanka made a special effort to share the lovely news with her BFF.

During their recent visit to London—during which Nick apparently popped the question on Priyanka’s 36th birthday—the newly engaged couple made the most of their trip across the pond and apparently paid a top-secret visit to Meghan and husband, Prince Harry. A source told US Weekly that Jonas and Chopra stopped by at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s home in Oxfordshire, England, the same week that their engagement became public knowledge. After all, there’s no greater "Congrats!" than the official seal of royal approval.

Girls just wanna have fun.. @meghanmarkle @mubinarattonsey #LAlife

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

Now all that remains to be seen is whether Meghan and Harry return Priyanka’s favor. She was a guest at their wedding back in May and shared a heartfelt Instagram post for their wedding at the time, writing: “You my friend were the epitome of grace, love, and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding, but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope...both things that the world needs desperately. Thank you for being the perfect picture of all things good.”

Fingers crossed the royal couple will also make an appearance at the #Jopra wedding. A picture of Prince Harry and Nick Jonas both wearing suits is something the world really needs in these troubled times.

