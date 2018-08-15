The Thomas Markle drama never seems to end, but it could certainly be avoided altogether if Meghan's father did one specific thing to get in touch with his daughter that's not, you know, giving interviews. He could contact her mother, Doria Ragland.

According to a source from the Daily Mail, Meghan won't speak to her father "until he makes contact in a 'respectful manner' and stops airing his grievances in public." The Duchess reportedly hasn't spoken to her father since her wedding to Prince Harry (reminder: he ended up not attending after lots of drama involving staged paparazzi photos and a rumored fake heart attack), and she probably won't for a while, considering he keeps publicly embarrassing her by speaking to the press about their relationship.

However, there is one way that Thomas, 74, could get in touch with Meghan if he decides he wants to avoid public embarrassment: He could reach out to his ex-wife, Doria Ragland. A source from the Daily Mail claims that Meghan's mother and father have remained in touch over the years and he even delivered a Mother's Day present to her home (take this with a grain of salt, though—you never know what's staged these days).



"If Thomas truly wanted to speak with Meghan, he could easily have sent a letter to her mother and asked her to pass it along," says the source. "Unfortunately that wouldn't sell papers or fit into his fabricated and salacious narrative."



Meghan and her mother, Doria, are very close and she's reportedly moving to the U.K. to be closer to her daughter. The move is supposed to happen next month, and Doria has supposedly gotten along well with the royal family—including the Queen—since she met them in May.

Thomas Markle, if you're reading this, how about sending a letter and calling it a day?