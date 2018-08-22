Priyanka Chopra's Mom Shared Some Sweet Details About Her Daughter's Engagement

With their engagement Instagram posts racking up over 10 million likes combined, it’s clear that the world is more than on board with Priyanka Chopra’s choice of future husband—but what does her mom really think of Nick Jonas? In an embarrassing-mom move that we can all relate to, Madhu Chopra has revealed her honest opinion of the singer, as well as a few sweet and intimate details about the couple’s recent engagement ceremony in India.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Let’s get the bad news out of the way first. According to Madhu, it could be a while until Priyanka and Nick officially head down the aisle. She scrapped the rumors of a quick arrangement for their big day and insisted that they won’t rush it, telling DNA: “They haven’t decided on a wedding date yet. It’s too soon… Both of them have work commitments right now which they need to finish. They will take some time to decide where they want it and when they want it.”

This past weekend, Nick and his parents made the long journey from the U.S. to India, where the Jonas family joined the Chopras for a traditional Indian ceremony to unite their families and perform the pre-wedding rituals, followed by a huge party to celebrate their Mr and Mrs plans.



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

No pressure on the couple, but it sounds like Priyanka’s mom is gonna be pretty mad if they opt for anything other than one specific plan for their big day. Asked what she thinks they might choose, Madhu said: “I definitely want a traditional Indian wedding. That’s my only wish. I started the roka [ceremony] with a puja [worship ritual], which is important to me. I’m a modern mother but at heart, I’m quite conservative.”



Instagram PriyankaChopra

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Luckily, it sounds like Nick has passed the test already, as his respectful behavior at the ceremony ticked all the boxes for Madhu. “Nick enjoyed the prayers during the puja. It was a new thing for him and he took it seriously,” she shared. “He followed what our panditji said, and chanted the Sanskrit mantras accurately. Both he and his parents did it beautifully. They are nice people.”

Clearly a fan of her future be son-in-law, Priyanka’s mother added: “Nick is calm and mature. He’s a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him. He’s so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want.”

Well done, Nick. You’ve massed the mother-in-law test, so the rest will surely be a breeze.