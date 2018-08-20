It’s been a busy weekend for Priyanka Chopra and her now absolute, definite, confirmed fiancé, Nick Jonas. The singer and his parents flew from the U.S. to India on Thursday to bring the party to the engagement bash hosted by Priyanka’s family, and on Saturday the couple indulged in a sweet, DIY photoshoot to announce their happy news to the world. But, in between lavish celebrations and adorable filter choices, Nick and Priyanka also took some time to share a different kind of love.

Proudly posting a video of his fiancee on Instagram, Jonas revealed that the pair had taken time to visit an orphanage in Mumbai on Sunday, where Priyanka clearly made one girl's day by challenging her to a dance off. Captioned by Nick with: “St. Catherine’s orphanage today. My heart is full,” the video shows Priyanka dancing in routine with a young girl to "Tune Maari Entriyan" from her movie, Gunday. Nick then pans across to the crowd, who are clearly enjoying the surprise celebrity visit.

The cute couple both flooded their social media with heartfelt dedications to each other over the weekend, to simultaneously confirm the rumors surrounding their relationship. Sharing pictures from their traditional Hindu ceremony, and later a selfie to show off her stunning engagement ring, Priyanka posted a picture captioned: “Taken... With all my heart and soul,” while Nick wrote: “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.”

They’ve also gone ahead and had a giant, golden couple’s monogram made especially for the occasion and to maximise the romantic photograph potential, so there’s a little hint for how extra we can probably expect the wedding to be. Can't wait!