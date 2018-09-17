Looking for your daily dose of ‘celebrities who make you feel more single than ever before’? Ahh, then look no further than the newly-engaged Priyanka Chopra, and fiancé Nick Jonas, who spent this weekend celebrating the singer’s 26th birthday with friends, a baseball game, and a quite frankly adorable PDA moment on Instagram.

Having spent the last few months keeping their relationship firmly off social media, the couple seem to now be making up for lost time and lost likes. After confirming their engagement with a full-on, super romantic, Harry and Meghan-inspired photoshoot, Priyanka shared a new selfie on Sunday, showing the actress giving the birthday boy (and his alarming new facial hair) a kiss on the cheek. She paired it with a caption which, along with kissing lips and a red heart, got straight to the point of “Happy birthday baby @nickjonas".

The kiss took place as the pair watched a football game together in Texas, but earlier on in the day, Priyanka, 36, and Nick had looked totally at ease as they spent his birthday with friends to watch a baseball game all the way over in Anaheim, California. Sports, sports, SPORTS.

Nick even got the chance to take up the full Angels uniform and step onto the field for some pre-game batting practice. But, rather than taking the rest of the afternoon to eat cake and enjoy being 26, Jonas was straight back to the day job after the game. Before jetting to Texas, he gave the crowd a free live performance for Strike Out Slavery, a non-profit organization working to fight human trafficking, on the field once the sport was done.

Baseball, the ability to grow an impressive mustache, and a beautiful future wife—what more does a man need?