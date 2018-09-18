You can expect to find Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle frantically cleaning the kitchen surfaces of Nottingham Cottage today, because its’ thought that her beloved mother, Doria Ragland is on the way to London to visit her daughter. Doria was spotted by royal family fans dressed casually in flight-ready trousers, sunglasses and sneakers, as she made her way through Los Angeles airport and received some help from staff with her luggage.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Unlike Meghan’s rumored recent cross-country travels back home to Toronto, which somehow went completely unseen by the press, Doria’s time at L.A. airport was captured in footage obtained by Inside Edition and published on Monday.

Doria reportedly spent some more private UK-based time with Meghan and Harry through the summer, with royal commentators claiming at the time that she had travelled for catch-ups with the couple and an “extended stay at their Oxfordshire home.” While it’s not known for sure whether this new video footage was captured last time around or more recently, it’s definitely been a while since the Duchess of Sussex was reunited with her mom, so a visit this week would definitely be a happy celebration for the family.

Getty Images

It would be apt timing for Doria and Meghan to spend time together this week before she and Prince Harry embark on their extensive royal tour of Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand in a month's time.

Of course, there's also the lingering possibility that Doria’s alleged visit to the UK could be a test run for a future permanent move. It’s been speculated ever since the royal wedding that Meghan’s mother was planning to relocate to the UK to be closer to Meghan, in the hopes of being just around the corner when she and Harry do decide to start a family together.

Whatever the reason for Doria's reported visit, Meghan better get the kettle on, British style.