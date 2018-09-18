image
Today's Top Stories
1
Nicole Kidman Makes Her Mark
70th Emmy Awards - Show
2
The Funniest Political Jokes From the 2018 Emmys
image
3
The Best Street Style Looks at London Fashion Week
image
4
Delicate Jewelry You Can Wear Every Day
image
5
Sandra Oh Still Won the Emmys

Meghan Markle's Mother Doria Ragland is Reportedly on Her Way to London After Being Spotted at the Airport

It's been rumored that Doria will permanently move to the UK.

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY
Getty ImagesOLI SCARFF

You can expect to find Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle frantically cleaning the kitchen surfaces of Nottingham Cottage today, because its’ thought that her beloved mother, Doria Ragland is on the way to London to visit her daughter. Doria was spotted by royal family fans dressed casually in flight-ready trousers, sunglasses and sneakers, as she made her way through Los Angeles airport and received some help from staff with her luggage.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Unlike Meghan’s rumored recent cross-country travels back home to Toronto, which somehow went completely unseen by the press, Doria’s time at L.A. airport was captured in footage obtained by Inside Edition and published on Monday.

Doria reportedly spent some more private UK-based time with Meghan and Harry through the summer, with royal commentators claiming at the time that she had travelled for catch-ups with the couple and an “extended stay at their Oxfordshire home.” While it’s not known for sure whether this new video footage was captured last time around or more recently, it’s definitely been a while since the Duchess of Sussex was reunited with her mom, so a visit this week would definitely be a happy celebration for the family.

image
Getty Images

It would be apt timing for Doria and Meghan to spend time together this week before she and Prince Harry embark on their extensive royal tour of Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand in a month's time.

Of course, there's also the lingering possibility that Doria’s alleged visit to the UK could be a test run for a future permanent move. It’s been speculated ever since the royal wedding that Meghan’s mother was planning to relocate to the UK to be closer to Meghan, in the hopes of being just around the corner when she and Harry do decide to start a family together.

Whatever the reason for Doria's reported visit, Meghan better get the kettle on, British style.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Story
image
Outfits Meghan Markle Wouldn't Wear Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image Meghan Markle Gives Interview Before Royal Wedding
Her Majesty Hosts The Final Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony Even Prince Harry Panics When he Meets the Queen
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend The WellChild Awards Meghan Markle's First Solo Royal Visit Confirmed
image Meghan Markle's BFFs Congratulate Her on Cookbook
Glorious Goodwood How to Watch Princess Eugenie's Wedding
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend The WellChild Awards Meghan Markle's First Solo Project as Royalty
IRELAND-ROYALS-VISIT Harry and Meghan Will Miss This Major Royal Event
image Comparing Royal Family Wedding Invitations
image Meghan Markle's Sister's Birthday Message to Harry
image These Are the Royal Family's Secret Code Names