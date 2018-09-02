Street Style: June 16 - Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019
Kylie Jenner Celebrated Stormi Webster's 7-Month Birthday With a Luxe Day at the Pool

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Getty ImagesJeff Kravitz

It's hard to believe that Stormi Webster is already seven months old, but time flies, right? On Saturday, Kylie Jenner's pride and joy celebrated seven months on this earth (Kylie gave birth to Stormi on February 1, after keeping the pregnancy technically secret for months) and Kylie celebrated the occasion with some mother-daughter time by the pool.

Kylie wore a neon yellow bikini for the luxurious day in the sun (because, remember, she's a cool mom). Stormi wore a white one-piece for the day and a nice big, floppy woven hat, to shield her delicate baby skin from the sun.

In the photo, Kylie and Stormi sit together on a towel-covered lounge chair, with Stormi in her mom's lap and Kylie holding her daughter lovingly. The photo is definitely not a selfie, but there's no clue who took it (it could have been an assistant, but we prefer to imagine it was Stormi's doting dad, Travis Scott).

Kylie kept it simple and nonverbal with her caption, which was a short, double emoji expression of her love for the sunny day: "💛☀️."

💛☀️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Luxe and spa-like as Stormi's birthday celebration may be, it is much more low-key than the bashes Kylie threw for herself for her 21st birthday last month. Kylie kicked off her birthday festivities with a Barbie-themed club party with all of her famous sisters. The night resulted in this photographic gift to the world:

happy fucking birthday bitch

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

She later moved the celebration to Vegas, where she partied with friends and made the most of turning 21.

