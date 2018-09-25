After vacationing in Tuscany, Italy earlier this month, Pippa Middleton is back in London to prepare for the birth of her first child. (Her rumored due date is in October!) And despite being eight or nine months pregnant, Pippa has not abandoned her love for exercising. She's done barre throughout her pregnancy to stay fit and on Tuesday, the socialite was spotted leaving a private members' gym in Kensington, London.

As she left the gym, Pippa wrapped herself up in a cobalt-blue coat. Her baby bump was clearly visible in the outerwear, which flew open to reveal a patterned dress underneath. The wool coat comes from The Fold, which is the same brand Pippa wore to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding back in May. (Her wedding guest outfit was this minty green and pink dress with cherry blossoms.) Though Pippa's exact coat is completely sold out, we found similar wrap styles to shop ahead.

It's the perfect color for fall, something the Duchess of Sussex might agree with too. Just last week, Meghan wore a similar navy coat by the Smythe while promoting her new charity cookbook. Though, this wouldn't be the first time Meghan and Pippa had similar tastes in clothes, they already own the same J.Crew clutch!

BACKGRID

