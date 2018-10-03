image
Today's Top Stories
1
50 Halloween Costume Ideas from TV Shows & Movies
image
2
Women Only Lie About Sexual Assault to Themselves
image
3
Organize Your Life with These New 2019 Planners
image
4
Obama Just Endorsed These Impressive Women
image
5
Glitter Pumpkin Butts Are a Thing for Halloween

Comparing Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and Princess Diana's First Visits to Their Namesake Cities

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is visiting the region for the first time today.

image
image
Getty Images

Today, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking their first official trip to Sussex—the city the Queen bestowed dukedom on them, thus becoming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. During their trip, the royal couple will do a walkabout with children from the Westbourne School, see the historic Sussex Declaration, and open the University of Chichester Tech Park in West Sussex. In East Sussex, they'll visit the Royal Pavilion and Peacehaven Youth Center and—perhaps most notably—they'll pay a visit to the Survivors' Network, the rape crisis service center in Sussex.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Meghan looked stunning (per usual) wearing a green (!) leather Hugo Boss skirt (you can shop it here), an & Other Stories blouse (you can shop it here), and a Georgio Armani coat. Lately, she's been wearing more formal clothing to events—even when she's playing basketball against Prince Harry—but this outfit is just the right mix of casual and formal.

The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
Getty ImagesChris Jackson
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
Getty ImagesChris Jackson
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
Getty ImagesChris Jackson
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
Getty ImagesChris Jackson
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
Getty ImagesMark Cuthbert
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
Getty ImagesMark Cuthbert
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first official visit to Sussex
Getty ImagesDominic Lipinski - PA Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

While Meghan and Harry are spending their day in the county visiting different organizations, this isn't their first time exploring a new city together. On the other hand, the Duchess of Cambridge's trip to her namesake city marked her and William's first official royal trip in November 2012—a year and a half after their wedding. They traveled by train to explore Cambridge for the first time by doing a walkabout with residents at Guildhall, meet leaders of the University of Cambridge, visit shelters, hospitals, and more.

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Make An Official Visit To Cambridge
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Make An Official Visit To Cambridge
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Make An Official Visit To Cambridge
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Make An Official Visit To Cambridge
Getty ImagesChris Jackson
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

For Diana, Princess of Wales' first visit to her namesake with Prince Charles in October 1981, three months after they got married, she spent three full days in the city visiting places like Caernarvon Castle and Deeside Leisure Centre to introduce themselves to the people of Wales. According to the New York Times, "the Prince and Princess covered 100 miles and shook scores of hands in the first day of a three-day tour of Wales. 'We want Diana!' they chanted at one stop after another."

Charles and Diana's First Official Wales Visit
Getty ImagesJohn Shelley Collection/Avalon
Charles and Diana's First Official Wales Visit
Getty ImagesJohn Shelley Collection/Avalon
Diana In Carmarthen
Getty ImagesPrincess Diana Archive
Charles and Diana's First Official Wales Visit
Getty ImagesJohn Shelley Collection/Avalon

Today, a royal fan told Meghan during her walkabout, "Please do come again!" Clearly these regions are important to their residents and, of course, the royals who bestow their title.

Related Stories
royal wedding meghan markle prince harry
Meghan Markle Is the Duchess of Sussex
image
Kate Middleton Returns from Louis Maternity Leave
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
Meghan and Harry's Cutest PDA Moments in Sussex
image Meghan Markle Put Hugs Before Royal Protocol
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Meghan and Harry Were Loving The Cute Sussex Dogs
The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex Meghan Markle Wears Leather Skirt For Sussex Visit
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend 'Your Commonwealth' Youth Challenge Reception This Is Meghan Markle's Next Wedding Guest Look
The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Sayers Croft Forest School Kate Hunts Spiders with George and Charlotte
image You Can Buy Kate Middleton's Jacket on Amazon
image Kate Middleton Back-From-Maternity Looks Compared
image Kate Middleton Returns from Louis Maternity Leave
image Prince Harry Had an "Awkward" Encounter With an Ex