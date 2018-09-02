Street Style: June 16 - Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019
Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop This Year
Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton (l. to r.) hang o
2
Who Would You Cast in a 'First Wives Club' Remake?
Puerto Rico Faces Extensive Damage After Hurricane Maria
3
Puerto Rico’s Carmen Yulín Cruz Soto Is Still Mad
image
4
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, August 31 Edition
Sentebale Polo 2018
5
Meghan Markle Pulled Off A Secret Trip to Toronto

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Engaged in Some Steamy PDA at the U.S. Open

Celebrities Attend The 2018 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 5
Getty ImagesGotham

Celebrities making out in public—why do we care? It's an enigma, but it is what it is. This weekend, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas stepped up to satisfy the celebrity-loving world's PDA fix, making out like no one was watching during day 5 of the 2018 tennis U.S. Open.

Related Story
image
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ Relationship Timeline

In reality though, everyone was watching. Especially the professional photographers at the event, who captured all of their lovey-dovey moments. Warning: There are a lot of them.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Let's start with this sweet kiss. Collective aww, right?

Celebrities Attend The 2018 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 5
Getty ImagesGotham

Or, since Sophie and Joe were in a sports stadium, how about a play-by-play? Seriously, you could print these and make a flip book of them making out.

Celebrities Attend The 2018 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 5
Getty ImagesAdrian Edwards
Celebrities Attend The 2018 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 5
Getty ImagesAdrian Edwards
Celebrities Attend The 2018 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 5
Getty ImagesAdrian Edwards

Joe sweetly kissed Sophie on the cheek, because they're adorable:

Celebrities Attend The 2018 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 5
Getty ImagesGotham

They also whispered sweet nothings (or just regular things, but it's more romantic to assume it was sweet nothings) to each other throughout the match:

Celebrities Attend The 2018 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 5
Getty ImagesGotham

One of the cutest moments came when Sophie just gazed lovingly at Joe, with a look that says, "This is the man I'm going to spend the rest of my life with and I'm very happy about that decision." A look is worth a thousand words (or, at least 21 words, in this case).

Celebrities Attend The 2018 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 5
Getty ImagesAdrian Edwards

This picture is probably Joe and Sophie pinky promising to be this cute forever, which is basically a wedding vow:

Celebrities Attend The 2018 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 5
Getty ImagesGotham

Joe and Sophie also showed off their silly side (one of their best sides), getting very into the match (or very into trolling the photographers at the match) and looking embracing their dorky sides:

Celebrities Attend The 2018 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 5
Getty ImagesGotham

But, as cute as Joe and Sophie were in every shot from the event, the real scene stealer is Niki Withers, who attended the match with D'Angelo Russell and looked thoroughly unamused in the lower corner of almost every picture of Joe and Sophie's lovefest.

Celebrities Attend The 2018 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 5
Getty ImagesGotham

tl;dr: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are a very cute couple and made out a bunch at a tennis match this weekend.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Science Explains Our Obsession with the Royals
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Gala Performance Of "Hamilton" In Support Of Sentebale Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Fundraise for PTSD
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kate Middleton - Birthday Where Kate Middleton Went During Her Breakup
image Princess Mary to Attend Invictus Games
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Show Kylie Jenner Celebrated Stormi's 7-Month Birthday
Celebrity Sightings In Noto, Italy - August 31, 2018 Influencer Chiara Ferragni's Over-the-Top Wedding
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Name New Dog
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - August 6, 2018 Hailey Baldwin Has Reportedly Calmed Justin Bieber
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Attend Gala Dinner To Support East Anglia's Children's Hospices' Nook Appeal Why Kate Middleton's Coronation Will Be Simple
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend 'Your Commonwealth' Youth Challenge Reception Prince Harry Skipped a Royal Tradition for Meghan