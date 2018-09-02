Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Engaged in Some Steamy PDA at the U.S. Open

Celebrities making out in public—why do we care? It's an enigma, but it is what it is. This weekend, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas stepped up to satisfy the celebrity-loving world's PDA fix, making out like no one was watching during day 5 of the 2018 tennis U.S. Open.

In reality though, everyone was watching. Especially the professional photographers at the event, who captured all of their lovey-dovey moments. Warning: There are a lot of them.

Let's start with this sweet kiss. Collective aww, right?

Or, since Sophie and Joe were in a sports stadium, how about a play-by-play? Seriously, you could print these and make a flip book of them making out.

Joe sweetly kissed Sophie on the cheek, because they're adorable:

They also whispered sweet nothings (or just regular things, but it's more romantic to assume it was sweet nothings) to each other throughout the match:

One of the cutest moments came when Sophie just gazed lovingly at Joe, with a look that says, "This is the man I'm going to spend the rest of my life with and I'm very happy about that decision." A look is worth a thousand words (or, at least 21 words, in this case).

This picture is probably Joe and Sophie pinky promising to be this cute forever, which is basically a wedding vow:

Joe and Sophie also showed off their silly side (one of their best sides), getting very into the match (or very into trolling the photographers at the match) and looking embracing their dorky sides:

But, as cute as Joe and Sophie were in every shot from the event, the real scene stealer is Niki Withers, who attended the match with D'Angelo Russell and looked thoroughly unamused in the lower corner of almost every picture of Joe and Sophie's lovefest.

tl;dr: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are a very cute couple and made out a bunch at a tennis match this weekend.