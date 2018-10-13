As is now tradition, the young pageboys and flower girls completely stole the show at yesterday’s beautiful royal wedding. It goes without saying now that bridesmaid pro Princess Charlotte, and her iconic wave, was a highlight, while Prince George recreated a famous moment with his cousin, Savannah Phillips. Another page boy, Louis de Givenchy, managed to flawlessly style out a trip up the chapel stairs, and now another moment from the children has become one of the best parts of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s big day.

Robbie and Ayda Williams’ six-year-old daughter, Theodora, was also part of the squad for the ceremony, and she made a slightly awkward but completely hilarious comment to Mother of the Bride, Sarah Ferguson. In a video taken by a guest and shared on Twitter, Theodora, better known as Teddy, can be heard asking Fergie: “Are you The Queen?”

I mean, it’s close enough.

While coming down the steps of St George’s Chapel after Eugenie and Jack’s romantic ceremony, Sarah quickly replies “No" in good humor, but Teddy perseveres with her royal knowledge. “Are you a princess?” she asks, and the Duchess of York, probably sensing she’s fighting a losing battle and trying not to hold things up, simply tells her: “Yes.”

Despite being somewhat of a handful, the children could not have looked more angelic for their role in the ceremony. The girls wore beautiful white dresses with oversized green floral sashes to match the wedding color scheme, while the boys looked smart in white shirts and full-length trousers. As well as Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Louis and Teddy, there was also Savannah, 7, and Isla Philips, 6, along with Mia Tindall, 4, and Maud Windsor, 5.

This video really is the gift that keeps on giving. Princess Beatrice trying to keep eight young children together on the steps. Sarah Ferguson agreeing she's a princess and rushing into a car. The idea that Robbie Williams' daughter might have instead asked the actual Queen Elizabeth II if she was The Queen. Lol, kids.