Kavanaugh Protest
Today's Top Stories
1
It's Not Too Late to Protect Reproductive Freedom
image
2
Body Language Expert Breaks Down Will & Kate's PDA
image
3
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, October 12 Edition
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
4
The Best-Dressed Guests at Eugenie's Wedding
image
5
The Ultimate Travel Guide to Washington Depot, CT

Watch the Adorable Moment Princess Eugenie's Flower Girl Asked Sarah Ferguson if She's The Queen

Good try, Theodora.

Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

As is now tradition, the young pageboys and flower girls completely stole the show at yesterday’s beautiful royal wedding. It goes without saying now that bridesmaid pro Princess Charlotte, and her iconic wave, was a highlight, while Prince George recreated a famous moment with his cousin, Savannah Phillips. Another page boy, Louis de Givenchy, managed to flawlessly style out a trip up the chapel stairs, and now another moment from the children has become one of the best parts of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s big day.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Robbie and Ayda Williams’ six-year-old daughter, Theodora, was also part of the squad for the ceremony, and she made a slightly awkward but completely hilarious comment to Mother of the Bride, Sarah Ferguson. In a video taken by a guest and shared on Twitter, Theodora, better known as Teddy, can be heard asking Fergie: “Are you The Queen?”

I mean, it’s close enough.

While coming down the steps of St George’s Chapel after Eugenie and Jack’s romantic ceremony, Sarah quickly replies “No" in good humor, but Teddy perseveres with her royal knowledge. “Are you a princess?” she asks, and the Duchess of York, probably sensing she’s fighting a losing battle and trying not to hold things up, simply tells her: “Yes.”

image
Getty Images

Despite being somewhat of a handful, the children could not have looked more angelic for their role in the ceremony. The girls wore beautiful white dresses with oversized green floral sashes to match the wedding color scheme, while the boys looked smart in white shirts and full-length trousers. As well as Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Louis and Teddy, there was also Savannah, 7, and Isla Philips, 6, along with Mia Tindall, 4, and Maud Windsor, 5.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

This video really is the gift that keeps on giving. Princess Beatrice trying to keep eight young children together on the steps. Sarah Ferguson agreeing she's a princess and rushing into a car. The idea that Robbie Williams' daughter might have instead asked the actual Queen Elizabeth II if she was The Queen. Lol, kids.

Related Story
image
The Cutest Moments From Princess Eugenie's Wedding
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image Highlights from the Royal Wedding Speeches
image Inside Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Reception
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Why Some Celebs Missed Princess Eugenie's Wedding
image
Princess Eugenie and Jack's Relationship Timeline
image Princess Eugenie Didn't Change Into a Party Dress
image How Eugenie's Wedding Broke Royal Protocol
image Body Language Expert Breaks Down Will & Kate's PDA
image Where Sarah Ferguson's Sat at Eugenie's Wedding
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank Shop Your Own Version of Eugenie's Wedding Gown
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
Meghan and Harry's Cutest PDA at Eugenie's Wedding