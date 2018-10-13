Alex Bramall

Squee! Just one day after the wedding, a handful of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's official wedding portraits are here—and they're stunning. On Saturday afternoon, the Royal Family shared four total photos of Eugenie, Jack, and co—one with the Queen, Prince Phillip, both the bride and groom's immediate families, and all the page boys and bridesmaids; one with just the page boys and bridesmaids; one of the couple just before dinner; and one of the couple leaving Windsor Castle in a carriage, kissing.

"Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank are delighted to release four official photographs from their Wedding day," the Royal Family wrote on Twitter. "The images were taken by photographer Alex Bramall at Windsor Castle and later in the day at Royal Lodge."

But don't think this marks the end of the festivities, which carried on well into Saturday with an outdoor festival featuring a fun fair, foot stalls, and rides for the guests. The couple reportedly invited more than 500 friends and family to the day-two festivities, although most have stayed tight-lipped on social media (probably because they were reportedly asked to hand over their phones before entering).

Here are the portraits released to honor the couple's wedding weekend (hint: look out for Prince George's expression on the left):

An additional portrait in particular is particularly exciting—it's our first look at Princess Eugenie's second wedding dress, which was formerly thought to have been vetoed after Eugenie didn't wear a different gown to leave Windsor Castle.

The one-off dress was designed by Zac Posen, who said in a statement that he was inspired by "the beauty of Windsor and the surrounding countryside" (not much about Eugenie there, but sure). He chose the shade because it reminded him of an "English rose," the statement added.

Posen also incorporated elements from Princess Eugenie's family crest, much like what was used in her wedding dress—a Peter Piloto gown that incorporated a design inspired by places and symbols important to the couple.

