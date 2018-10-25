MCX110118_092
Today's Top Stories
1
Alicia Glen Is Making NYC the Best Place for Women
image
2
The Best, Inexpensive Highlighters Real Women Love
image
3
How You Can Have an Impact on the Midterms—Really
image
4
Meghan Markle Re-Wore Her Diana Tribute
image
5
Bucket Bags: The Chic Accessory You Need for Fall

Everything We Know So Far About Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding Plans

After a whirlwind relationship, it could be very soon.

image
Getty Images

Since back in May of this year when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were first rumored to be dating, life has been a total whirlwind for the couple. They quickly moved from keeping things on the down low to taking their relationship to the all-important stage of airport-official. And, of course, the pair then surprised fans with one of the world’s quickest engagements in July.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Seeing as these two just love to keep us on our toes and seem to enjoy a little romantic spontaneity, it’s anyone’s guess as to when the future husband and wife will actually tie the knot. But, if you’re keen to know when it’s time to start shopping for a hat for their big day, here’s everything we know so far about when Priyanka and Nick will actually get married.

On one hand, it’s obvious that the couple aren’t worried about things moving too quickly. Nick put a ring on it after just two months of public dating, so it makes sense that they may also chose to seal the deal sooner rather than later. According to an insider at Us Weekly, their big day could be even closer than you thought, with claims that the couple have already scheduled a wedding to take place at the end of this year.

View this post on Instagram

Bae ❤️@nickjonas

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

“The wedding is happening in India in December,” a source revealed. As for the theme of the wedding, the insider goes on to explain that the future Mr and Mrs Jonas plan to combine their two backgrounds for a huge celebration. "They really want to blend wedding traditions from both of their cultures that are important to them. Priyanka is having a really good time planning the wedding because it’s a mix of Indian and American styles and customs, which she knows so much about.”

But, while the argument for an ASAP-style wedding is pretty convincing, other sources disagree. According to Entertainment Tonight, the two A-list stars are just too busy right now to be able to plan a wedding as quickly as that.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"The couple is still planning their wedding for next year," the opposite source argued. "Both of them are extremely busy, but are making time to enjoy the relationship and not rush anything more than they already have."

While nothing is confirmed yet, Priyanka has definitely started considering the details of their big day, having recently revealed her thoughts on what the dress might look like.

Whenever the wedding actually does take place, it’s sure to be an incredible and beautiful day with a bride and groom like these two.

Related Story
image
Priyanka Chopra Reacts to Meghan's Pregnancy
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Comparing Meghan and The Queen's Tonga Visits
image Meghan Markle Re-Wore Her Diana Tribute
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Who is Emilia Clarke's New Boyfriend?
image Everything About Jennifer Garner's New Boyfriend
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Fiji - Day 2 Everything We Know About Meghan's New Bodyguard
image Khloé Is "Very Much Over" Tristan Thompson
image Meghan Markle's First Royal Tour Speech
image Nick Jonas Left Lyrics On Priyanka's Instagram
image Meghan Markle's Market Trip Was Cut Short
image Meghan Markle Wears Wedding Gift From Charles