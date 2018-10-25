Everything We Know So Far About Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding Plans

Since back in May of this year when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were first rumored to be dating, life has been a total whirlwind for the couple. They quickly moved from keeping things on the down low to taking their relationship to the all-important stage of airport-official. And, of course, the pair then surprised fans with one of the world’s quickest engagements in July.

Seeing as these two just love to keep us on our toes and seem to enjoy a little romantic spontaneity, it’s anyone’s guess as to when the future husband and wife will actually tie the knot. But, if you’re keen to know when it’s time to start shopping for a hat for their big day, here’s everything we know so far about when Priyanka and Nick will actually get married.

On one hand, it’s obvious that the couple aren’t worried about things moving too quickly. Nick put a ring on it after just two months of public dating, so it makes sense that they may also chose to seal the deal sooner rather than later. According to an insider at Us Weekly, their big day could be even closer than you thought, with claims that the couple have already scheduled a wedding to take place at the end of this year.

“The wedding is happening in India in December,” a source revealed. As for the theme of the wedding, the insider goes on to explain that the future Mr and Mrs Jonas plan to combine their two backgrounds for a huge celebration. "They really want to blend wedding traditions from both of their cultures that are important to them. Priyanka is having a really good time planning the wedding because it’s a mix of Indian and American styles and customs, which she knows so much about.”

But, while the argument for an ASAP-style wedding is pretty convincing, other sources disagree. According to Entertainment Tonight, the two A-list stars are just too busy right now to be able to plan a wedding as quickly as that.

"The couple is still planning their wedding for next year," the opposite source argued. "Both of them are extremely busy, but are making time to enjoy the relationship and not rush anything more than they already have."

While nothing is confirmed yet, Priyanka has definitely started considering the details of their big day, having recently revealed her thoughts on what the dress might look like.

Whenever the wedding actually does take place, it’s sure to be an incredible and beautiful day with a bride and groom like these two.