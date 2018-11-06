Prince Charles Expressed His One Concern for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's First Child

Alongside the small, No Big Deal prospect of being the future King of England, Prince Charles has kind of a lot on his plate. He’s already grandfather to the adorable Cambridge trio—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—and as confirmed last month, he’s now set to become a grandparent for the fourth time next year, with the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first baby.

With Kate Middleton and Prince William having already delivered three future heirs, you’d think that welcoming new members of the royal family into the world would be pretty chill for Charles now, but he’s expressed the one major concern that he has for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first child. Rest assured, however, that it’s definitely nothing to do with the fact that Harry and Meghan will surely be brilliant parents.

During his recent royal visit to Ghana, Prince Charles spoke passionately about climate change, plastic pollution, and global warming, and admitted that environmental issues leave him worried about the future for his grandchildren.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the Prince of Wales said: "I am about to have another grandchild actually. I suspect quite a few of you may too have grandchildren or will do soon.”



"It does seem to me insanity if we are going to bequeath this completely polluted, damaged and destroyed world to them. All grandchildren deserve a better future,” Charles added.

In the recent royal documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, made to celebrate the future King’s birthday, his two sons William and Harry revealed that their father’s interest in caring for the environment had been drilled into them for a young age, with a funny and sweet anecdote from their childhood.

"We were in Norfolk on school holidays, and we went out litter-picking with him," said William, recalling one family vacation. "And again, both of us thought, 'Well this is perfectly normal, everyone must do it'. We were there with our spikes, stabbing the rubbish into black plastic bags.”

So hey, if you're too lazy to recycle for yourself, do it for the cuties that are George, Charlotte, Louis, and Royal Baby No. 4, please.