It’s been just over 24 hours since the happy news of Meghan Markle’s pregnancy was officially announced by Kensington Palace. Since then, the world has pretty much thought of nothing else, with royal family fans already discussing potential names for the little one and even contemplating its ambitious possible future as some kind of monarch/president combo. Dream big, little royal baby. Unsurprisingly, while the rest of us are completely obsessed, it seems that baby fever has been well and truly caught by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, too.

Appearing on the first date of their extensive royal tour together, Meghan and Harry have both been caught on camera looking all kinds of adorable with tiny babies and cute children over in Australia. And, now that we know they’re expecting their own in the spring of next year, it’s almost impossible to look at the photos without a single tear falling down your cheek. It’s just emotional, okay?

In what is surely the most perfect timing ever, the couple attended a reception hosted by the Govenor-Governor-General in Sydney, where Meghan bumped into the sweetest, tiniest, cuddliest baby who also happened to be have pencilled the gathering into her diary. The bundle of joy, named as nine-week-old Lunar, belonged to Australian singer Missy Higgins, and Lunar slept with ultimate chill through the entire experience. Tag yourself - I’m the baby happily sleeping through an important royal occasion.

Now that we know she’s expecting her own in the upcoming months and there's already the first signs of a small bump, Meghan’s cooing over the baby is wonderful to see, and her beaming smile makes it obvious that she could not be more excited to become a mom for the first time.

The Duchess of Sussex wasn’t the only future parent to make her excitement known, either. Prince Harry, who everyone knows was basically born to be the world’s coolest father, looked completely in his element while meeting children during the couple's walkabout. Later, he looked entirely smitten as he and wife Meghan were greeted by Findlay Blue, 4, and Dasha Gallagher, 6, after they officially opened the Taronga Institute of Science and Learning at Taronga Zoo in Sydney.

In a nutshell, these photos have confirmed that none of us are emotionally prepared for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to have a baby. Good luck not crying continuously through the next seven months, everyone!