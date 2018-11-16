image
Jennifer Lopez Wore Thong-Pants in Los Angeles Yesterday

image
By Sally Holmes
image
Splash News

Jennifer Lopez has always been a pioneer of style. She wore that navel-baring Versace dress years before naked dresses and visible bellybutton was a casual thing on a red carpet. She wears capes, blingy bodysuits, and pantsless, sideless, and backless looks like it's nothing. She's basically the Magellan of the fashion world.

But yesterday, J.Lo wore a look that, much like many of the earliest explorers' great discoveries, boggles the mind. The singer (slash actress slash entrepreneur slash glorious human being) stepped out of a dressing trailer onto what appears to be the set of a new music video, wearing what can only be described as thong-pants. Unless you describe them as thong-trousers. Or thong-slacks. Or really whatever you'd call a unified underwear-outerwear leg garment. Because they appear to literally be a pair of dress pants—the kind of trousers you could wear to a board meeting or a fancy dinner—with a thong sewn into them. How do I know the thong is sewn into them? Well, the visible undie and pant are the exact same material—tweed print—and appear to connect at the pants' waistband.

image
Splash News
image
Splash News

See? It's a whole thing! And while I don't necessarily understand it (do you wear additional underwear under the pants-underwear? Underwear-pants? OMG ARE THESE JUST UNDERPANTS?), I respect it. Jennifer Lopez looks good. And she knows she looks good, she's J.Lo! I can't wait to see all the young starlets wearing thong-pants on the 2027 Oscars red carpet.

