Princess Charlotte Looks Exactly Like Another Royal Family Member in This Throwback Photo

There is no one quite as cute as Kate Middleton and Prince William’s adorable daughter, Charlotte. The three-year-old princess is forever providing us all with magical moments that steal the show (and of course, lovely outfits that we wish they made in adult sizes), but it would seem that there’s another member of the royal family who she gets it from. It goes without saying that Charlotte is a mini-me for her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, but she also bares a surprise, striking resemblance to a relative on Princess Diana’s side of the family.

A throwback photo shared by Lady Kitty Spencer, the 28-year-old niece of the late Princess Diana, has revealed the stunning resemblance that she and Charlotte have. The picture, taken on Kitty’s first day of school, shows just how much she and Charlotte share in their looks—button nose, cheeky smile and even a similar hairstyle are all part of the strong Spencer genes. Compare it to the photo shared by Kensington Palace on Charlotte's first day at school in January, and you could be mistaken for thinking it was the same little girl.

So, if you were wondering what Princess Charlotte might look like in 25 years time, look no further than Lady Kitty. And it’s certainly not a bad path to be heading down—the daughter of Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, is very beautiful, and on her way to becoming a top model in the industry.

Kitty, who attended the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earlier this year, has already walked for Dolce & Gabbana and been named as a Bulgari ambassador, and once told Vanity Fair: "I have a relaxed attitude toward it. I appreciate that it takes me to new places and you get to dress up and wear beautiful things and live in a little bit of a fairy tale for a day."

She also has a master’s degree in luxury brand management, and is generally just the cool, fashion aunt that any princess deserves as they grow up.



