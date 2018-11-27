Still harboring any doubt that Priyanka Chopra and fiancé Nick Jonas will absolutely, definitely be tying the knot this weekend? Well, look who just arrived in India to join them on their latest trip. Brother of the groom, Joe Jonas, and Priyanka’s future sister-in-law, Sophie Turner, arrived on Monday evening to join in the celebrations, so is anyone really still believing that this wedding won't be happening at the weekend?

Hanging out together in Mumbai, the almost-bride and groom kicked off their pre-wedding party with dinner at Estella restaurant alongside even more close family and friends. Of course, it was the perfect excuse for a group selfie, captioned “Mumbai nights” by Jonas. While the 26-year-old Jealous singer dressed down in an open button shirt, his Quantico actress fiancée looked stunning in a rose gold metallic dress, with a striped pattern all over and strappy heels to match. Hey, she is the bride, she’s allowed to steal the show.

While a stream of loved ones continues to conveniently arrive in town all at the same time (Nick’s parents have also reportedly landed in India, too), the countdown can officially begin for what’s sure to be an incredible wedding. Although nothing's been confirmed, the couple are expected to tie the knot in an Indian ceremony on December 2 in Jodhpur. Apparently, Priyanka and Nick have plans to start the celebrations on Thursday, though, as they throw a Mehndi party as well as a Christian ceremony, before officially exchanging vows at the weekend. Phew, sounds like a busy dew days.

The big day itself might be just about to begin, but the couple have been well and truly in wedding mode for a couple of months, now. Things really began when Priyanka hosted her own bridal shower at Tiffany & Co in New York in October, swiftly followed by a bachelorette trip to Amsterdam, and some casual bridal party shopping in Paris.

And you thought a wedding was just a one day thing? Pah, let Priyanka show you how it’s really done.



