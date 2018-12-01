image
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Married and They're Sharing Pictures from Their Wedding Weekend

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have officially tied the knot. The couple is in India this weekend, where they are having two ceremonies — a Christian ceremony and a traditional Hindu ceremony, People reports.

According to People, Priyanka and Nick had their Christian ceremony, which was officiated by Nick's dad, Pastor Paul Jonas, on Saturday at Umaid Bhawan Palace. On Sunday, the couple will reportedly have their traditional Hindu ceremony.

Nick and Priyanka confirmed the news of their wedding festivities in matching Instagram posts. The identical 'grams feature a series of photos from their Mehendi ceremony, a pre-wedding event in which the bride has henna applied in elaborate designs. The Mehendi is part of the traditional Hindu ceremony and an important event for Priyanka.

“One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures," Nick and Priyanka both wrote in the caption of their matching posts. "And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed."

Although pictures from their Saturday ceremony haven't been shared yet (but, considering how open Nick and Priyanka have been about their love and their relationship, we imagine they will be), but both the bride and groom wore Ralph Lauren for the event, the designer confirmed on Twitter.

Congratulations to Priyanka and Nick on officially starting their forever together.

