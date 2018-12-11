image
Why Yes, That is Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex in a GIF Photobooth at the British Fashion Awards

Maybe the first ever royal GIF?

By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images

It’s no doubt been a tough couple of weeks for the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. It feels almost as though some tabloids have somewhat turned against her, deciding that she’s deserving of the nickname "Duchess Difficult," and becoming a little obsessed with a so-called feud between her and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. Luckily, Meghan has remained entirely unbothered, and is apparently relying on karma to handle things on her behalf.

With all that in mind, it was good to see the Duchess put on a beautiful dress, get glammed up (complete with daring, dark nail polish *gasp*), and enjoy a special night at the British Fashion Awards. Showcasing her growing royal baby bump, Meghan was the surprise guest for the prestigious evening held at the Royal Albert Hall, where she presented designer Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy with the British Womenswear Designer of the Year Award.

All in all, the Duchess seemed to be deservedly having a great time—and that included a very important moment which I think might be a royal family first. Did Meghan just become the first ever member of the royal family to use a GIF photobooth? I think she might have. This should probably be written into the history books.

Joined by Waight Kelly, the very designer behind her iconic wedding dress, and actress Rosamund Pike (who was originally billed to present the award), the Duchess of Sussex posed up a storm for a 3D photo shot by photographer, Yvan Fabing. Royal baby is also looking very photogenic already.

The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski - Show
Getty ImagesJeff Spicer/BFC

Speaking on stage during the awards, Meghan told guests: "As all of you in this room know, we have a deep connection to what we wear," she said ahead of introducing Keller. “Sometimes it's very personal, sometimes it's emotional. But for me, this connection is rooted in really being able to understand that it's about supporting and empowering each other, especially women."

I can't believe no one thought to set one of these booths up at the royal wedding. What a missed opportunity.

