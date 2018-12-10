Tonight is the The Fashion Awards 2018 in Partnership with Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall in London. While we were blown away by Kendall Jenner's appearance on the red carpet (she wore a naked dress) there was another major celebrity in the audience: Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex made an unannounced visit to the award ceremony for a very special reason. She was there to present designer Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy her British Womenswear Designer of the Year award.

During Meghan's speech, she reportedly spoke about her "deeply personal connection with fashion and how fashion can support and empower women." The two ladies embraced each other on stage with hugs and smiles.

This moment was super sweet given that Keller was the chosen one to design Meghan's now iconic Givenchy wedding dress. The Duchess of Sussex has since worn several pieces by the designer, many of them to her first events as a royal. The two seem to have developed a close relationship and for this happy night, Meghan, of course, wore Givenchy once again. The one-shoulder black gown flowed to the floor and beautifully draped across her growing belly while she stood tall in a pair of Tamara Mellon heels. See all the photos, ahead.

