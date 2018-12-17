Everything You Need to Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's U.S. Tour

In her short time as a royal, Meghan Markle has earned a reputation for having a killer work ethic. The former actress isn't looking to slow down in 2019, even as she becomes a mother for the first time. Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, are going forward with their plans to embark on a tour of the United States and Canada in 2019 and here's everything we know about the trip so far.

When will Harry and Meghan take their tour of the United States and Canada?

Originally, rumor has it that the newlyweds were planning their trip to the United States and Canada for early next year. Now, since Meghan will be giving birth in early 2019, the trip will likely be scheduled for the fall of 2019, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl, writing for Vanity Fair.

How will Meghan's pregnancy impact the couple's tour of the United States and Canada?

The biggest impact Meghan's pregnancy has had on the tour is in terms of timing. The trip was originally being planned for early 2019 and will now happen much later in the year, giving Meghan time to take maternity leave and for the new royal baby to get used to being alive for a few months before embarking on a transatlantic trip.

Meghan is reportedly due in the spring, although her exact due date is still a closely-guarded secret. According to Nicholl, she's expected to take a short (by royal standards) maternity leave of less than six months before the tour, which would put it sometime in the fall.

What will Harry and Meghan do on their tour of the United States and Canada?

No real details of the trip are known yet, but in addition to any official royal business the couple takes on during the tour, they're also expected to visit with Meghan's friends and family in both the U.S. and Canada and to visit some of the places in Canada where they spent time in the early days of their relationship, back before word got out and leaving the house together became the full-on paparazzi storm it is today.

We'll update this post as more details about Harry and Meghan's royal tour of the United States and Canada emerge.