In October, just five months after their epic, televised royal wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle jetted off Down Under for their first official royal tour as husband and wife. The itinerary was packed with events, from a slew of Invictus Games-related activities to the standard royal tour meet and greets with heads of state. But none of that mattered as much as it might have to royal fans because, just before the tour kicked off, Meghan and Harry announced that they were expecting their first child in spring of 2019.

The world was already going to be watching Meghan's royal tour fashion with laser focus, but the pregnancy news took things to the next level, creating Meghan Maternity Style Watch 2018.

One of Meghan's most talked-about looks came on Day 13 of the tour, when she and Harry stepped off a plane in Wellington, New Zealand for a day of meetings with the public and a visit to Pukeahu National War Memorial Park. Harry looked dashing as always in a fitted grey suit and his military decorations, but unsurprisingly, all eyes were on Meghan. On that day, the Duchess of Sussex paired a plaid Karen Walker Banks trench (which retails for $750) with a very affordable ASOS maternity dress that costs just $56.

The dress, ASOS's Wiggle maternity dress, sold out almost immediately (as you'd expect). Now, however, the dress is back in stock in time for Christmas. The ASOS Wiggle maternity dress is $60 and comes in black, just like Meghan's.

ASOS Wiggle maternity dress, $60

As a bonus, ASOS has also made the dress available in other sizing options as well. The dress is available in standard sizes and retails for $56.

ASOS Wiggle mini dress, $56

And the dress is also available in tall sizes, also for $56.

ASOS Wiggle tall mini dress, $56

This is a rare chance to dress like actual royalty for less than $100. If you want the dress, hurry before it sells out again.