According to unnamed sources and internet speculation, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are reportedly "feuding." There's no real evidence that there's tension between the two Duchesses and both Kate herself and Buckingham Palace, in a rare statement on the private lives of the royal family, have denied the feud rumors, but that's not as interesting as women hating each other, so the rumors have persisted.

As a result, there have also been rumors that the tension is so bad that the Fab Four don't even want to spend Christmas together. Let out a big sigh of relief because this is absolutely, officially not true.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that Prince William, Prince Harry, and their wives will all spend the Christmas holiday together, along with the Queen and other immediate members of the royal family, in Sandringham, the Daily Mail reports.

Per the Daily Mail: "Kensington Palace today confirmed the couples would be spending the day at the royal estate but could not confirm where they would spend the remainder of the festive period."

The fact that the Palace can't confirm where Will and Kate and Harry and Meghan will spend the "remainder of the festive period" shouldn't be taken as a sign that the feud is real, however. After all, Kate and Meghan have family who the couples will want to spend time with, too.

Getty Images

Will and Kate typically alternate Christmases between the Middletons and the royals and this year was actually meant to be a Middleton year, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl. It stands to reason, then, that the Cambridges will visit with Kate's family after the royal holiday celebration. Harry and Meghan, on the other hand, will likely visit with her mother, Doria Ragland, who won't be joining the royals for Christmas in Sandringham, in spite of earlier reports.