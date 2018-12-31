Grab your butterfly hair clips, tie dye tee, and tiny tinted sunglasses, because all of your early 2000s, Disney Channel wishes are finally coming true. Hilary Duff has just all-but confirmed that the rumored Lizzie McGuire reboot is genuinely happening, and she’s almost as excited about it as you are.

Delivering the positive update that we’ve all been waiting for, Duff, who gave birth to her second child just a couple of months ago, has revealed that Lizzie’s highly anticipated return (along with Miranda and Gordo, of course) is in the early stages of becoming a reality. Hey now, hey now, this is what dreams are made of.

"It’s in very new stages," the 31-year-old actress revealed to Fox News. "There’s been a lot of creative talk. I think the timing hasn’t been right. I'm excited at the prospect of it.

"[Lizzie McGuire] was important to so many people, including me. If she can be important again to girls in this stage of their lives, I think that would be amazing," she said.

It’s the most definite confirmation that we’ve had so far, anyway. Earlier this month, Duff made first mention of returning to her vintage Disney character, but insisted that “it’s definitely not a go. I don’t want to get everyone wild talking about it… It could be a possibility or it could be nothing, so we’ll see.”

However, the star isn’t entirely sure about where in life we might meet back with Lizzie and her iconic cartoon self. “There’s been lots of conversations about [where Lizzie would be in 2018]," she told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. "I’m racking my brain. I don’t think she’s a mom yet, but she might be getting there soon.”

Are we getting too ahead of ourselves if we start asking for a sequel to the movie, too?

