image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Ultimate Fertility FAQ
US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-PROTEST
2
Thousands of Women Will March to Protest Kavanaugh
image
3
This Is the Best Blush for Your Exact Skin Tone
image
4
The Truth Behind The Wives of ISIS
image
5
Yes, Fleece Jackets Can Be Cozy And Also Stylish

Princess Eugenie Shares a Throwback Picture of Her and Princess Beatrice as Bridesmaids

image
Getty Images

In just a few short days, we'll be treated to the second royal wedding of 2018, when Princess Eugenie marries Jack Brooksbank on October 12. Like her cousin, Prince Harry, Eugenie will walk down the aisle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

Related Story
image
Queen Elizabeth's Wedding Gift to Princess Eugenie
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

While Eugenie's big day is (naturally) being widely compared to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May wedding, the royal isn't all that concerned. In an interview with British Vogue, she revealed that she's focused on what really matters about her wedding day — starting her future with her person.

"I’m not stressed at all," she explained to the magazine in a joint interview with her sister, Princess Beatrice. "It’s very nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect but then you realize that you’re going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters."

During the interview, Eugenie also took a moment to address Instagram and the general image of perfection it promotes — which is only amplified when you're following literal royalty. As one of the few royals on the platform, Eugenie is well aware of that fact.

"It’s so easy to recoil when you see a perfect image, but it’s important that it’s real. We’re real," she said, referring to herself and her sister, Beatrice.

Eugenie's latest Instagram post is totally in that spirit — of both sisterly realness and wedding prep. It's a picture of her and Beatrice when they were bridesmaids as kids:

View this post on Instagram

#tbt sisterly love 💕

A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) on

"#tbt sisterly love 💕," Eugenie captioned the sweet pic. The bridesmaids at Eugenie's own wedding will be Princess Charlotte (of course), Theodora Rose Williams, and Maud Windsor.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Stories
image
How Similar Will Eugenie's Wedding Be to Meghan's?
image
Queen Elizabeth's Wedding Gift to Princess Eugenie
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image Why Eugenie and Kate's Engagement Rings Look Alike
image How Similar Will Eugenie's Wedding Be to Meghan's?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image All of the Details on Princess Eugenie's Wedding
image Prince Harry Will Climb Sydney Harbour Bridge
image Queen Elizabeth's Wedding Gift to Princess Eugenie
image Royal Photographer's Fave Pic of Harry and Meghan
image Meghan Markle Has (Kind Of) Changed Her Name
image
The Chicest Wedding Guest Award Goes to Diana
(FILE) The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Depart The Lindo Wing With Their New Son Can Non-Royals Give Birth in the Lindo Wing?
image How Princess Eugenie's Wedding Makeup Will Look