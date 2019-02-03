When future scholars write the definitive history of the internet, there will an entire chapter dedicated to The Tig, the most newsworthy defunct website of all time.

The Tig, for anyone who somehow doesn't know at this point, is Meghan Markle's now-shuttered lifestyle blog, and it's a treasure trove of insights into the Duchess of Sussex. In the latest unearthed relic from the blog, Express has learned that Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, had the cutest nickname for her growing up: Flower.

The revelation came in an entry published on August 4, 2016, Meghan's 35th birthday. In honor of her big day, Meghan decided to turn the spotlight on herself for the site's recurring Tig Talk feature (a section in which Meghan used to interview other celebrities).

Meghan is a big fan of birthdays and of reflecting and practicing gratitude—habits she got from her mom—as she explained in the intro to her own Tig Talk.

"My mom has always said that birthdays are your own personal New Year – your own chance to make resolutions just for yourself and what you prognosticate for your year ahead. And while I’ve always loved that sentiment, I have to say that when I close my eyes and think of what I wish for, I come up with a blank. A big old happy blank. I am feeling so incredibly joyful right now, so grateful and content that all I could wish for is more of the same. More surprises, more adventure, more opportunities to grow, more days filled with giggles and cheeky jokes, more delicious meals, and more inspiration. Always more inspiration. So in lieu of sharing any more of my musings with you this birthday, my team and I thought it may be fun to turn the tables on me and have yours truly answer the very Tig Talk I crafted when I first started this site."

Since the Tig Talk had a standard format, Meghan filled out her own Q&A for fans, beginning with question one: "My nickname is..."

Meghan's answer: "Meg, MM, M&M, and Flower (which my mom has called me since I was little)."

Meg, MM, and M&M are all perfectly wonderful nicknames, but "Flower" takes the cake as the cutest nickname on Meghan's list, easily. We have to wonder if Prince Harry or any of Meghan's other royal relatives (we're looking at you, Prince George and Princess Charlotte) have added some adorable nicknames of their own to the list though.