Prince Harry Revealed His Biggest Concern About Becoming a Father

It’s an exciting time for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they await the arrival of their first baby, due to be born in just a matter of weeks now. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have both spoken previously about how they can’t wait to become parents together, but, like any young couple set to meet their new arrival, the royal baby also comes with a whole lot of worrying. Hey, Harry, how exactly do you change a diaper?

As we’ve seen demonstrated so many times, the father-to-be is an absolute natural with kids and is set to be an amazing dad, but Harry has spoken for the first time about his biggest concern when it comes to having a son or daughter. During a recent appearance with his own father, Prince Charles, the Duke of Sussex admitted that he’s already worrying about the world that his and Meghan's child will grow up in.

Recently attending a roundtable discussion with Commonwealth young leaders, Harry said in his speech: "As someone who is about to become a father, I am acutely aware of our shared responsibility to make this world more resilient and its inhabitants more accountable for the next generation. The only way to see real progress is not by chance, it's by change.”

Getty Images Jeff Spicer

It’s a similar sentiment that Prince Charles expressed last year, when he also confessed that he was worried for future generations. Back in November, Charles said: "I am about to have another grandchild actually. It does seem to me insanity if we are going to bequeath this completely polluted, damaged and destroyed world to them. All grandchildren deserve a better future."

Getty Images Richard Martin-Roberts

I mean, I’d probably first focus on the diapers, night feeds, media scrutiny, and the fact that you’re in charge of a tiny human being for the next 18 years, Harry—but glad you’re thinking of the bigger picture, too.



