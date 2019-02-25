Stealing hearts, minds, and, let's face it, the entire 2019 Oscars, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed "Shallow" at the Academy Awards earlier tonight. The performance ended with the two of them gazing deeply into each other's eyes (as you do, when you're being watched by millions of people!), and Gaga taking home the Oscar for Best Song. The performance blew up Twitter, with people all over the country—oh, hell, the world! probably!—coming together to meme Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's Oscars performance.

In particular, people were blown away by their chemistry onstage—which, given that Cooper has a child with model Irina Shayk (sitting a few feet away in the front row), and Gaga only just broke up with fiancé Christian Carino, is almost certainly restricted to onstage. But this is the chemistry that garnered A Star Is Born seven Oscar nominations and a dedicated fan following, and the iconic anthem that is "Shallow"—which, as of now, is an Oscar-winning song.

Anyway, please take a moment for these Cooper and Gaga memes, a.k.a. Twitter coming together to do what it does best.

Just Like The Office

Great performance by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, shown here if you missed it.#Oscars pic.twitter.com/mTUSX1dYvG — Jake Vig (@Jake_Vig) February 25, 2019

All The Feelings

Me after watching lady gaga & Bradley Cooper singing 'shallow' on the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/QliA1O243c — JinMultias (@BKayrod) February 25, 2019

Raise Your Hand

Raise your hand if you thought Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were about to make out. #Oscars⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/PcJ41DpuPm — Vicky Mahoney (@vickster179) February 25, 2019

Speaking Of Oscars Winners...

It's Happening!

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper walking up on stage... pic.twitter.com/blKZipAr4a — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) February 25, 2019

A Child Is Born

And with those opening notes, Lady Gaga is now expecting Bradley Cooper's child. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/hABpinKt6y — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) February 25, 2019

Weeping, Weeping

Thanks to Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga for giving me an excuse to weep on my couch on a Sunday!!! pic.twitter.com/CU37rUTFJ3 — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) February 25, 2019

Living For This

Literally living for this moment with Bradley Cooper and @ladygaga at the #Oscars right now. https://t.co/TLYl9tc5Wd pic.twitter.com/jiDYkW9dhw — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 25, 2019

Stepping On Stage

bradley cooper and lady gaga stepping on stage to do what needs to be done pic.twitter.com/endAh7Luv0 — Vulture (@vulture) February 25, 2019

Dress Rehearsal

Really looking forward to seeing Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performing "Shallow" tonight. Here's a photo from the dress rehearsal. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/yEyavWiLsp — Adam Bonin (@adambonin) February 25, 2019

And the Oscar Goes To...

And the Oscar for “Best Intercourse, Sung” goes to pic.twitter.com/5QTK4Bd3Qx — Ben Boskovich (@benbosk) February 25, 2019

Next Thing I Knew

Come On Already

Me waiting for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper to make out already #TheOscars pic.twitter.com/rIpZrJoPSU — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) February 25, 2019

Live Look

LIVE look at Lady Gaga’s lips and Bradley Cooper’s lips #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ArFiM2ZWVL — Kennedy Blake (@K3nnyandtheJets) February 25, 2019

Speaking Of The Lion King

The look Lady Gaga gave to Bradley Cooper at the end of that performance was the live version of Nala looking at Simba in Lion King. She gonna feel the love tonight. #oscars pic.twitter.com/Y5aabH5LWe — chew (@chewgaggiano) February 25, 2019

Aaaasdjalsdjksaldjsa

We're far from the shallow now, indeed!

