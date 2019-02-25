91st Annual Academy Awards - Show
These Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Memes From the Oscars Are Epic

We're far from the shallow now!

image
By Jenny Hollander
image
Getty Images

Stealing hearts, minds, and, let's face it, the entire 2019 Oscars, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed "Shallow" at the Academy Awards earlier tonight. The performance ended with the two of them gazing deeply into each other's eyes (as you do, when you're being watched by millions of people!), and Gaga taking home the Oscar for Best Song. The performance blew up Twitter, with people all over the country—oh, hell, the world! probably!—coming together to meme Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's Oscars performance.

In particular, people were blown away by their chemistry onstage—which, given that Cooper has a child with model Irina Shayk (sitting a few feet away in the front row), and Gaga only just broke up with fiancé Christian Carino, is almost certainly restricted to onstage. But this is the chemistry that garnered A Star Is Born seven Oscar nominations and a dedicated fan following, and the iconic anthem that is "Shallow"—which, as of now, is an Oscar-winning song.

Anyway, please take a moment for these Cooper and Gaga memes, a.k.a. Twitter coming together to do what it does best.

Just Like The Office

All The Feelings

Raise Your Hand

Speaking Of Oscars Winners...

It's Happening!

A Child Is Born

Weeping, Weeping

Living For This

Stepping On Stage

Dress Rehearsal

And the Oscar Goes To...

Next Thing I Knew

Come On Already

Live Look

Speaking Of The Lion King

Aaaasdjalsdjksaldjsa

We're far from the shallow now, indeed!

