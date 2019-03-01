image
How Do Jordyn Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Know Each Other?

They're like "family," Jordyn says.

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Emma McIntyreGetty Images

Jordyn Woods is about to sit down with Jada Pinkett Smith—and potentially Jada's daughter and cohost Willow Smith—to talk about all things Khloe Kardashian-Tristan Thompson-Kylie Jenner related. It turns out that Jordyn has been friends with Jada Pinkett and the rest of the Smith family for a long, long time, so this interview actually makes sense: Jordyn is turning to another famous family, with whom she has a very trusting relationship, to tell her side of the story.

Here's the scoop.

Jordyn's parents knew the Smiths.

Jordyn's late father John Woods, who was a TV sound engineer, knew the Smiths for a long time and presumably met them through work. Jordyn's mom, Elizabeth, a talent manager, also knows the family. (Sadly, John died in 2017 from cancer.)

Jordan is close to Will Smith.

She referred to him as her "uncle" all the way back in 2014. Apparently he's "greatly impacted [her] life."

And she's VERY close with Jaden.

Will Smith posted a sweet, sweet photo of the two as actual toddlers, calling it a "date" and wishing Jordyn a happy 20th birthday.


They're still best friends.

Jordyn even let Jaden take over her Instagram in 2015 and (presumably) write a quote that's...a bit rambly, but sweet? "We've Been Friends Since A Few Days After I Was Born And Always Will Be [sic]," he said.

In a WWD interview, Jordyn said, "I don’t really consider them 'friends' anymore because they’re like family."

Jaden introduced Jordyn to Kylie.

The Kardashians also have had a longstanding relationship with the Smiths, and it was Jaden's idea to connect the two. Kylie explained, “[Jordyn and I] met through a mutual friend. She’s known Jaden like her whole life." She added, "I met him in middle school and they were best friends, they still are.”

And thus, the iconic friendship was born.

And Jordyn is still on Kylie's Insta, FYI:

View this post on Instagram

MY GIRLS💚🍀

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

So all is not lost between the famous friends...yet.

