All things considered, this has been a weird season on The Bachelor, and—no spoilers here!—Colton Underwood's journey to find love has been filled with a lot of twists and turns. How will it all end? More importantly, WHEN will it end? Well, judging by speculation over Colton Underwood's Bachelor finale (I won't spoil it, I promise!), it sounds like this season might not have the typical format that The Bachelor seasons usually follow.

So, with that in mind, here's the anticipated breakdown (if things change, we'll update this post).

The Schedule

Tonight, March 4, 2019, is a regular episode, 8-10 p.m. EST.

Tomorrow, March 5, 2019, is The Women Tell All, 8-10 p.m. EST.

Monday, March 11, 2019, is the finale, 8-10 p.m. EST.

Tuesday, March 12, 2019, is After the Final Rose, 8-10 p.m. EST.

As you might remember from recaps, the big moment from this season is Colton's "fence-jump," which they've been teasing for weeks but is apparently going to finally, finally happen this week. If you DO happen to be curious about who wins and how it might go down, our resident Bachelor expert Amanda Mitchell combed through social media to give a spoiler-free look at who might be the winner.

After last week's episode, the final three headed into overnight dates stand as follows: Tayshia Adams, Cassie Randolph, and Hannah Godwin. Both Cassie and Hannah G. have had a little off-screen drama en route to this point: Hannah dated The Bachelorette's Chris "Cupcake" Strandburg, and Cassie starred in/is currently starring in Christian reality show Young Once.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes, a fan favorite who seems destined to continue on in The Bachelor universe, was sent home unexpectedly after hometown dates seemed to go well for her.

So stay tuned for updates on how this crazy, crazy season will end.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE