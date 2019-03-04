image
Today's Top Stories
1
Kensington Palace Steps up Against Online Abuse
image
2
The Best Poetry Collections of 2019
image
3
The Best SPF-Filled Moisturizers That Don't Suck
image
4
15 Must-Have Spring Skirts Under $150
image
5
Behold: The Best Lady Gaga Songs of All Time

When Is The Bachelor Season Finale? Colton Underwood's Journey Is Ending

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Paula LoboGetty Images

All things considered, this has been a weird season on The Bachelor, and—no spoilers here!—Colton Underwood's journey to find love has been filled with a lot of twists and turns. How will it all end? More importantly, WHEN will it end? Well, judging by speculation over Colton Underwood's Bachelor finale (I won't spoil it, I promise!), it sounds like this season might not have the typical format that The Bachelor seasons usually follow.

So, with that in mind, here's the anticipated breakdown (if things change, we'll update this post).

The Schedule

Tonight, March 4, 2019, is a regular episode, 8-10 p.m. EST.

Tomorrow, March 5, 2019, is The Women Tell All, 8-10 p.m. EST.

Monday, March 11, 2019, is the finale, 8-10 p.m. EST.

Tuesday, March 12, 2019, is After the Final Rose, 8-10 p.m. EST.

As you might remember from recaps, the big moment from this season is Colton's "fence-jump," which they've been teasing for weeks but is apparently going to finally, finally happen this week. If you DO happen to be curious about who wins and how it might go down, our resident Bachelor expert Amanda Mitchell combed through social media to give a spoiler-free look at who might be the winner.

After last week's episode, the final three headed into overnight dates stand as follows: Tayshia Adams, Cassie Randolph, and Hannah Godwin. Both Cassie and Hannah G. have had a little off-screen drama en route to this point: Hannah dated The Bachelorette's Chris "Cupcake" Strandburg, and Cassie starred in/is currently starring in Christian reality show Young Once.

Related Story
image
Where Are They Now: The Couples of Bachelor Nation

Caelynn Miller-Keyes, a fan favorite who seems destined to continue on in The Bachelor universe, was sent home unexpectedly after hometown dates seemed to go well for her.

So stay tuned for updates on how this crazy, crazy season will end.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
We Scoured This 'Bachelor' Star's Instagram
image
Did Colton Underwood Just Spoil His Own Season?
image
The 24 Most Controversial 'Bachelor' Contestants
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Cast of the TV Series Beverly Hills, 90210 '90210' Has Left Netflix for Good, But Don't Panic
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 15 Fans React to Luke Perry's Death at 52
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image So, Did Colton Underwood Get Engaged?
image Meghan Markle's Co-Star on Her NYC Baby Shower
image Justin Timberlake's Romantic Post for Jessica Biel
image Kensington Palace Steps up Against Online Abuse
image Meghan and Harry's Secret Theatre Date Night
image Prince George Says Kate Is "Rubbish" at Soccer
image Kensington Palace Denies Royal Baby Rumor
Newlywed Royals Leave Wedding Reception Kate Explains What It's Like Being a "Princess"