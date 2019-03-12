On Monday afternoon, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle attended the Commonwealth Service with Prince Harry, as well as Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton.





During the ceremony, pregnant Meghan was spotted on live feed camera by the BBC, appearing to tear up during an emotional moment.





Her tears weren’t anything too dramatic (and definitely nothing "feud-related"), as they were actually in response to a heartfelt performance by Alfie Boe.

In a week that’s proving to be seriously spoiling us all in terms of Duke and Duchess appearances (have you seen Kate Middleton’s latest incredible look yet?), Monday afternoon was all about the royal fab four reuniting once again.

Princes William and Harry attended the Commonwealth Day Service with the entire family, joined of course by the Duchess of Cambridge, and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. There were some strong headwear choices on show, as well as some sweet, warm greetings between the sisters-in-law, and one particular special moment which has got everybody talking.

During the BBC’s live feed of the service, fans were quick to spot Meghan genuinely tearing up while watching from her seat next to Harry and behind William. Watch the live feed around 45:00 and you'll be able to see her having a real, heartfelt moment.

BBC

Meghan is due to give birth in just a matter of weeks (with hormones probably doing all sorts of crazy things), so it’s totally understandable that the Duchess might have been feeling a little overwhelmed by the whole thing. As noted by Hello!, the tears were for another good reason, which probably would have left the rest of us in tears, too.

The Duchess of Sussex's emotional moment came while she watched singer Alfie Boe perform an a cappella version of Snow Patrol’s “Run”.

Which, let’s be honest, is the most relatable thing that Meghan has ever done, and we have definitely all cried to Snow Patrol and/or Alfie Boe at some point. Throw an incoming royal baby into the mix, along with a dramatic Westminster Abbey backdrop, and I'm surprised it didn't reach levels of heartfelt sobbing, tbh.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE