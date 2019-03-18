It has been announced that Amal Clooney has collaborated with Prince Charles’ Trust to create a new female empowerment award.



The new prize, aptly named the Amal Clooney Award, will celebrate the achievements of young women who make a difference to their communities against the odds.



Clooney met with Prince Charles at an event in Buckingham Palace just days ago.

Last week, internationally celebrated human rights lawyer Amal Clooney arrived at Buckingham Palace for a Prince’s Trust dinner with husband George Clooney, hosted by the charity’s founder, Prince Charles. While it was an exciting occasion (and her dress was completely stunning), it wasn’t hugely surprising, as Amal is known to have connections with the royal family already.

She and George are close, trusted friends of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple not only attended their royal wedding last year, but they’ve even reportedly vacationed with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and are set to share babysitting duties when Baby Sussex arrives.

But, it turns out that Amal was in attendance at the dinner for an inspiring, entirely separate reason. The lawyer has teamed up with Prince Charles himself in a new working partnership, designed to celebrate female empowerment with an important new prize. Taking on a formal ambassadorial role, Amal is launching the Amal Clooney Award with the charity, which will mark achievements by inspirational, unsung young women around the world.

According to a spokesman, the Amal Clooney Award will “highlight the work of young women who have succeeded against the odds to make a lasting difference in their communities.”

It’s to be first presented by Amal next year in 2020, and the Prince’s Trust International is currently seeking applications from women aged 11 to 30 working in “anything from sustainable farming schemes, to community projects in refugee camps, to rebuild-work in war zones”.

Marking the amazing launch, Clooney said: “I am honored to have been invited by Prince’s Trust International to participate in this global initiative celebrating young women who are change-makers in their communities. It is a privilege to be able to play a part in a project that will draw attention to incredible young women who are the future leaders of our world”.

